There is never a quiet moment in the Fessler household. Sports fill most of the conversation; sometimes good, sometimes bad.

BJ is the head coach of the Central Springs softball team. Sharli, a sophomore, is the team’s starting catcher.

The two of them — plus Kaylea, who graduated in 2022 and currently plays at Division II Missouri Western State — have navigated the difficulties of being a family together on the same team to be successful.

Last year, the Panthers finished third in the 2A state tournament. This year, they are in position to compete again with a 15-4 record.

“It’s been unbelievable,” BJ said. “There are a bunch of great memories, but it’s also been really, really hard. It depends on who you ask.”

BJ said he is a harder coach on Sharli sometimes compared to others. It was the same way for Kaylea when she was a Panther.

The barrier between father-daughter and coach-player has been blurry at points, but it’s also been a blessing.

“We go on trips and stuff but softball has really brought us together,” Sharli said. “We talk about different stuff like what team we are playing and stuff like that. It has made us talk more.”

Kaylea battled through a lot when she first started. As an eighth grader, she was starting for Central Springs.

Some thought that decision was just because she was the coach’s daughter. It’s one of the things that Kaylea and Sharli have talked about.

“He’s actually harder on my sister and I than any other coaches,” Kaylea said. “He sees how much time we put into it and he’s really hard on us. He expects so much more out of us.”

That was one of the things that BJ has noticed too over the years.

He also sees it with other coaches that he knows with children that play for them.

“I have to feather that line of if I want to be a dad or a coach,” BJ said. “For the most part, they have handled it pretty well, probably better than I have. But they have been so successful. It’s easy to coach kids that are that successful.”

A lot of that success has come from how hard Sharli and Kaylea worked outside of the high school season, whether it be in the weight room, a different sport or playing travel ball for the North Iowa Heat.

Sharli admitted that her and her sister are both really competitive and their mom has had to step in a few times.

“We worked from the bottom, like I was awful, and my sister was really bad when we first started,” Sharli said. “I watched her play, and I learned a few things. Now she’s off to college at DII and I’m catching for No. 2 in Iowa. It’s a great feeling.”

In her second season, Sharli is having a breakout campaign.

She has raised her batting average by nearly .200 and has a .482/.552/1.000 slash line. Her seven home runs are third in 2A.

And she is as close to her dad as ever, communicating the entire game with him as the Panthers catcher.

“It’s weird sometimes because he’s always talking to me every single play, like I don’t get a break at all from him,” Sharli said. “This year, (their relationship is) better because I can talk to him more and we have figured things out.”

BJ has loved watching the improvements Sharli has made and it has been a season of growth for him too.

“She has a big heart and works her tail off,” BJ said. “We have a lot more interactions, more positive than negative and we just figure it out.

“I have had two daughters that I’ve had the ability to coach in different sports and they are culturally different.”

Sharli is chasing a state championship with her dad though.

The title is the one thing that Kaylea didn’t get in her great career at Central Springs. And as competitive as the two are, Sharli would always have that.

“It would feel great to say that to her sometime down the road when she tries to say that she is better that me,” Sharli said. “It would feel great to do that with my family in the background and them behind me supporting me.”

Now that she is gone and has started to find herself a role in college, Kaylea is excited to watch her dad and sister chase the goal.

For BJ, to get to coach both of his daughters and all the success they had, was unforgettable. He just hopes it ends a little bit better this year.

“It was extra special to be there with my girls every day with the run that we had,” BJ said. “The reality is, it’s a year-round thing with a family that plays a lot. Last year was just icing on the cake. I just wish we came home with a little bit bigger trophy. It was a memory I will never forget.”