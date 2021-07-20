Central Springs seniors get long awaited second tournament win

For Kiley Hanft, the fire never went away.

Even as she and five other seniors for Central Springs kept getting to the Rogers Sports Complex in Fort Dodge, the continued disappointment of going one-and-done at the state softball tournament never derailed them.

"Once you lose close games, it definitely is not hard to want to go back and do better," Hanft said. "All that does is make us ready."

After four years, that senior class felt what it was like to win again on the biggest stage.

The Class 2A No. 5 Panthers, seeded third in the tournament, erupted for 11 runs on 11 hits to shut out Underwood in a Monday quarterfinal game that sets up a showdown with the premier team in the classification.

The defending state champion North Linn Lynx, the darlings of 2A that has been the team that others are chasing, awaits the Panthers. The two top-5 teams will battle for a spot in the championship game on Wednesday at 1:30 p.m.

Central Springs (30-6) has had the belief from the first game of the season to now it is a different team than years previous. It gets the chance to prove it against the best.