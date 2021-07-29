Central Springs leads area schools with three first team all-state players

Central Springs, the only team from the area that made it to the state tournament in Fort Dodge, had the most players selected to the all-state first team by the Iowa Girls Coaches Association on Wednesday afternoon.
Juniors Kaylea Fessler and Madisyn Kelley, plus sophomore Cooper Klaahsen, led the contingent of area athletes. All had breakout years that paced the Panthers to a third place finish and a 31-7 record.
Kelley, named to the all-tournament team, launched a career high 11 home runs and 44 runs batted in. The catcher had three in three games at the Rogers Sports Complex.
The Top of Iowa East player of the year, Fessler had a batting average north of .500 and was walked 19 times to just five strikeouts in the leadoff spot.
Klaashen was a stout pitcher in the circle, posting 23 wins to 3 losses and an earned run average of 1.39 and WHIP of under one. She also batted .310 at the plate.
The Panthers had third baseman Abby Pate named to the third team.
The two other first team players from the area were in Class 1A and 3A.
St. Ansgar's Taylor Hanna was selected in the smallest classification after a season in which she hit .484 at the plate, drove in 39 runs, raced to extra bases in 15 of her 45 hits and stole 18 bases in 19 attempts.
The senior shortstop crossed home 31 times, which was tied for second on the team with teammate Hali Anderson, who was named to the third team.
Hampton-Dumont-CAL junior pitcher Avery Hanson was picked for the top team in 3A after a standout season at the plate and in the circle.
The southpaw won 15 games and struck out 180 batters while finishing with a 2.73 ERA and opponents hitting .221 against her. She hit .471 at the plate, primarily in the leadoff spot, drawing 24 walks and driving in 21 runs.
Hanson belted three home runs and finished with an on base percentage above .600 and a slugging percentage above .700.
Newman Catholic's Faith Wadle was named to the second team in 1A, and joining Anderson on the third team was Northwood-Kensett's senior pitcher Kayla Senne and the Knights' right fielder Ellie Determan.
Two players – Clear Lake's sophomore catcher Annika Nelson and Forest City senior outfielder Ellie Caylor – were named to the third team in 3A. In Class 4A, Charles City had two players named as all-staters.
Power hitters Rachel Chambers and Ashlyn Hoeft, who combined for 28 home runs and 111 RBIs, were selected to the second and third team, respectively.
Complete first teams are listed below. Area athletes on the first team will be bolded. Only local athletes will be listed for second and third team. In 1A and 2A, locals named as honorable mention will also be listed. The three other classes did not list honorable mentions.
Class 1A
FIRST TEAM
Sterling Berndt, Wayne, sr.; TJ Stoakes, Lenox, sr.; Madie Anderson, Winfield-Mt. Union, sr.; Sara Reid, Central City, jr.; Peyton Robinson, Lisbon, so.; Ryleigh Allgood, Lisbon, so.; Ella Larsen, Newell-Fonda, sr.; Bailey Sievers, Newell-Fonda, sr.; Rylee Schnepf, jr., Gehlen Catholic; Alexis Houge, jr., Collins-Maxwell; Cheyanna Behrends, Clarksville, sr.; Taylor Hanna, St. Ansgar, sr.; Macy Emgarten, Exira/EHK, jr.; Charlie Pryor, Woodbine, 8th; Emily McIntosh, West Harrison, sr.; Grace Bailey, Twin Cedars, jr.; Haley Godfrey, Melcher-Dallas, sr.; Rylee Dunkin, Twin Cedars, so.; Emily Jones, Wayne, jr.; Makenna Kuper, AGWSR, sr.; Josie Hartman, Southeast Warren, jr.; Emma DeStigter, Woodbury Central, sr.; Kiya Johnson, North Butler, so.
SECOND TEAM (locals only)
Faith Wadle, Newman Catholic, sr.
THIRD TEAM (locals only)
Ellie Determan, Newman Catholic, sr.; Kayla Senne, Northwood-Kensett, sr.; Hali Anderson, St. Ansgar, sr.
HONORABLE MENTION (locals only)
Kealan Curley, Newman Catholic, sr.; Josie Gansen, Riceville, sr.; Gabby Keith, Rockford, sr.; Brooklyn Hackbart, St. Ansgar, sr.
Class 2A
FIRST TEAM
Chloe Wells, Wilton, sr.; Kylee Sanders, Louisa-Muscatine, sr.; Skylar Benesh, North Linn, fr.; Molly Blomgren, Van Meter, sr.; Josie McCuddin, Interstate 35, jr.; Alli Boyle, Earlham, sr.; Kylee Sallee, Hudson, sr.; Hailey Rosonke, South Hardin, fr.; Kaylea Fessler, Central Springs, sr.; Emily Meyer, North Union, so.; Ellie Flannagan, North Linn, so.; Olivia Von Bank, North Union, jr.; Neveah Hildebrandt, Northeast, sr.; Amber McKinney, Pleasantville, sr.; Cooper Klaahsen, Central Springs, so.; Sam Nielsen, North Union, jr.; Payton Ganzer, Wilton, jr.; Summer Pasutti, Interstate 35, jr.; Natalie Harrill, Pella Christian, jr.; Nikki Henson, West Branch, sr.; Peyton Souhrada, Wilton, jr.; Madisyn Kelley, Central Springs, jr.
THIRD TEAM (locals only)
Abby Pate, Central Springs, so.
HONORABLE MENTION (locals only)
Libby Trewin, West Fork, 8th; Madison Edwards, Lake Mills, so.
Class 3A
FIRST TEAM
Kendal Clark, Humboldt, sr.; Jori Hajek, Humboldt, sr.; Dakota Lane, Saydel, so.; Avery Hanson, Hampton-Dumont-CAL, jr.; Macy Friest, Roland-Story, jr.; Sarah Heick, sr., Solon; Jenna Sprague, Mount Vernon, jr.; Anna Wohlers, Assumption, sr.; Hillary Wilson, Solon, so.; Peyton Driscoll, Williamsburg, so.; Tatum Dunlavy, Estherville-Lincoln Central, fr.; Olivia Engler, Atlantic, sr.; Kennedy Kramer, West Lyon, sr.; Lauren Summers, West Burlington, so.; Claire Matthews, Centerville, sr.; Makenna Jones, Albia, sr.; Ashley Finarty, Knoxville, so.; Madeline Baker, Davis County, so.; Maia Bentley, Mount Vernon, jr.; Olivia Wardlow , Assumption, sr.; Nadia Telecky, Mount Vernon, jr.; Bella Nigey, Assumption, jr.
THIRD TEAMS (locals only)
Ellie Caylor, Forest City, sr.; Annika Nelson, Clear Lake, so.
Class 4A
FIRST TEAM
Katelyn Lappe, Bondurant-Farrar, jr.; Emma Dighton, Boone, sr.; Brooke Hickey, ADM, sr.; Jena Young, Winterset, so.; Hannah Simpson, Fairfield, jr.; Kellie Dallmeyer, Washington, sr.; Aliya Yanga, ADM, so.; Zoey Hightshoe, Boone, sr.; Bridget Stover, Winterset, jr.; Sydney Kennedy, Western Dubuque, sr.; Faith DeRonde, Oskaloosa, jr.; Duanna Coyle, Xavier, so.; Peyton Johnson, Marion, so.; Aubrey Furnal, Carlisle, sr.; Jayden Lammers, Norwalk, sr.; Haley Downe, Norwalk, sr.; Sarah Horsfield, Western Dubuque, sr.; Hannah Foster, North Polk, sr.; Kylie Merical, DCG, sr.; Haley Bach, Lewis Central, sr.
SECOND TEAM (locals only)
Rachel Chambers, Charles City, jr.
THIRD TEAM (locals only)
Ashlyn Hoeft, Charles City, jr.
Zach Martin is a sports reporter for the Globe Gazette. Reach him via email at zachary.martin@globegazette.com and follow him on Twitter @zach_martin95.