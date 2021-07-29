Central Springs leads area schools with three first team all-state players

The senior shortstop crossed home 31 times, which was tied for second on the team with teammate Hali Anderson, who was named to the third team.

Hampton-Dumont-CAL junior pitcher Avery Hanson was picked for the top team in 3A after a standout season at the plate and in the circle.

The southpaw won 15 games and struck out 180 batters while finishing with a 2.73 ERA and opponents hitting .221 against her. She hit .471 at the plate, primarily in the leadoff spot, drawing 24 walks and driving in 21 runs.

Hanson belted three home runs and finished with an on base percentage above .600 and a slugging percentage above .700.

Newman Catholic's Faith Wadle was named to the second team in 1A, and joining Anderson on the third team was Northwood-Kensett's senior pitcher Kayla Senne and the Knights' right fielder Ellie Determan.

Two players – Clear Lake's sophomore catcher Annika Nelson and Forest City senior outfielder Ellie Caylor – were named to the third team in 3A. In Class 4A, Charles City had two players named as all-staters.

Power hitters Rachel Chambers and Ashlyn Hoeft, who combined for 28 home runs and 111 RBIs, were selected to the second and third team, respectively.