Central Springs' Kelley never misses action despite nagging ankle injury, four surgeries

Her right knee lays down on the dirt while the left is at a 90 degree angle. After years of not being able to fully turn on her right ankle, she was able to this season.

Madisyn Kelley has never been fully healthy throughout softball career. Which, when you glance at the gaudy numbers Central Springs' catcher puts up, you'd likely not believe her.

It is the stone cold truth.

Kelley has had four different surgeries on her right ankle, spanning from seventh grade into high school, but has never missed a game of softball for the Class 2A top-ranked Panthers since she won the starting catcher job as a freshman and never looked back.

"It is crazy," Kelley said. "Honestly, I would come home crying. It was bad. When I had those hard times, I would take time off at practice. During games, my team knew I was hurt so they would pump me up and help me out.

"It blows my mind."

She is one of the catalysts of Central Springs' 31-1 record and quest for the first state title in school history. It commences against unranked and eight-seeded Mount Ayr in a Tuesday quarterfinal at 3 p.m. on Kruger Seeds Field at the Rogers Sports Complex.

The Panthers finished third last summer, their highest finish ever. They aim to improve that this week in Fort Dodge.

"We're all ready, we're all pressing hard wanting that state title," outfielder Kaylea Fessler said.

Kelley has been enamored with softball at a young age. She started playing travel ball at nine years old, but admitted she wasn't very good. As she got older, she started seeing small levels of progress.

Even when she remembers not being the best player on the field, she still loved the game.

"I played second, shortstop, catcher, outfield, I played anywhere," Kelley said. "We went to tournaments every weekend."

Once she got to middle school and playing higher levels of club tournaments, Kelley started to see rising success. Then, the first ankle injury came about in seventh grade.

Initially, it was thought to be an ankle sprain. It proved to be a much more nagging injury.

"I had bone fragments just loose in my ankle, so they put a cast on it and tried to fuse it together," Kelley said. "It did not work. My eighth grade year, I had surgery to take out the bone fragments."

Then her freshman year, she had a bone graft that required a recovery time of six months. She also had a torn ligament.

From Kelley's perspective, she wasn't going to miss time. If she could play through it, she did. And more times than not, she did. No matter the pain tolerance, she would put on the catcher's gear and get behind home plate.

Her teammates and coaches still fathom over the fact she has not missed a game of varsity action.

"She has been tougher than heck," Central Springs head coach BJ Fessler said. "She's grits her teeth and goes through it. It is very impressive."

"She always planned it out that her surgeries were during the winter," Kelley's battery mate Cooper Klaahsen added.

Kelley's senior year has been one to remember.

She's second on the Panthers in batting average with a clip of .461 and is tied for second in home runs with seven. She's walked 15 times to just three strikeouts, second in RBIs and third in overall hits.

Her and Kaylea Fessler were dubbed as the Top of Iowa East co-players of the year.

"(Madisyn) has zero weaknesses," Coach Fessler said. "She's been dynamite and worked her tail off. When she had her opportunity, she took it and ran with it."

Kelley has had to make adjustments along the way to keep her ankle as healthy as possible.

Her catching stance used to be the traditional squat, but since the initial surgery and all the cleanup procedures, she has her right leg in a comfortable position to alleviate pain.

"I think that helps me even better," Kelley said. "It worked to my advantage."

Signed to play softball at DMACC next season, Kelley also had to get used to having her right ankle not fully turn when she swung the bat. Prior to the season, she had surgery to improve her mobility.

Her reaction after the first practice of getting it fully turned was one of great joy.

"I was like 'Fess, I can actually turn my ankle. This is so weird,'" Kelley stated.

Kaylea Fessler has been Kelley's teammate for as long as they can remember. Now, they'll embark on their final state tournament together.

"It is just awesome see her blossom into the player she is today," Kaylea said. "She actually asked me to try out for the Manly Heat, so I'm really indebted to her for that."

Meanwhile, it will be the final – at bare – minimum two games left of Klaahsen pitching to Kelley. They have been battery mates for nine years and it will end this week.

Which makes it bittersweet for Klaahsen.

"She's absolutely my favorite catcher to throw to," Klaahsen said. "Me and Madisyn have been teammates the longest I've been teammates with anybody else on this team."

Central Springs played three games last summer, beating Underwood in the quarters before falling to the eventual state champions in North Linn a day later in the semis.

It rebounded with a dominant victory over Wilton in the third place contest. The Panthers and Lynx scrimmaged against each other on Thursday. Kaylea Fessler admitted she was going to keep score.

"Some of us believe it is a little bit of revenge from last year," she said.

Mount Ayr represents a unique challenge for Central Springs.

The Raiderettes pulled off a stunner in the regional semifinals by upsetting fourth-ranked Interstate 35 then edging out a 20-plus win team in West Central Valley in the regional finals.

Off to state for the first time in three years, they are paced by Northern Iowa recruit Addy Reynolds. The southpaw is Mount Ayr's top pitcher with 2.40 earned run average and best hitter, boasting 10 home runs and 26 RBIs.

"Their top four batters are legit and they've been playing really, really well," Coach Fessler said. "They have nothing to lose. Just like always, this is another game for us."

The Panthers don't see a whole lot of left-handed pitchers in the Top of Iowa. Yet they do have one of their own in Kaylea Fessler.

Pretty obvious advantage, right?

"(Addy) has very similar things to Kaylea," Coach Fessler said.

Klaahsen has never pitched against the Raiderettes before. She, along with much of the current roster, has never played on Kruger Seeds Field at the state tournament. It is the championship field at Fort Dodge.

Central Springs has played on it during the regular season tournament Fort Dodge puts on.

"Most importantly, we need to stick to our motto of one pitch, one inning at a time," Klaahsen said.

Kelley has credited her parents for her mental toughness. She knew playing in the postseason and the state tournament was vital to the Panthers and her own success.

Now, she's ready for one last journey in a Central Springs uniform before heading off to DMACC. Still, there's unfinished business to attend to.

"We want to play on a field with dirt and grass and three umpires and that's it," Kelley said. "To finish the job this year would mean so much. To finally close that chapter would be amazing."