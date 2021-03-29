Central Springs' Emme Dietrich signs to play softball at Morningside

In each of the past six summers, the Central Springs softball team has earned a trip to the state softball tournament in Fort Dodge.

Emme Dietrich has been one of the key contributors over the past few of those successful seasons.

Now, it seems Dietrich will look to continue that success at the next level.

Ahead of her senior season, Dietrich signed her letter of intent to play softball at NAIA Morningside College last week.

The Mustangs play in the Great Plains Athletic Conference and currently hold a 24-3 record this spring. Morningside, located in Sioux City, has won the conference six times since 2010.

In her junior campaign, Dietrich batted .271, hit five doubles and drove in 11 runners. She was also strong on defense and held an .875 fielding percentage.

The Morningside commit played a large role in the Panthers' 17-4 overall record last summer and will look to lead them back to the state tournament again this season.

