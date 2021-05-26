Central Springs continues early season tear

The sun hadn't set yet by the time the Central Springs softball team left the field.

That's been an early occurrence through three games this season.

Ignited by 15 hits and eight of the nine batters registering at least one hit, the Class 2A No. 3 Panthers made quick work of Osage 12-0 in three innings to move to 3-0 on the season.

In those three wins, Central Springs has yet to play a full seven-inning contest.

Sophomore right-hander Cooper Klaahsen was dialed in from the first pitch, tossing a no-hitter and fanning six Green Devil batters. The only base runner she allowed was a one-out walk in the second inning.

And she and more than enough run-support.

Lizzy Hamand fired a missile to dead center field for a three-run dinger in the first frame, her first of the season, to kick off an offense that has scored more than 10 runs in the first three games.

Central Springs brought 12 batters to the plate in the second inning. Emme Dietrich started it off with a solo home run in the same part of the field that Hamand hit hers at.

Carly Ryan, Kiley Hanft, Madisyn Kelley, Aurora Stepleton and Klaahsen all had RBIs in the six-run, six-hit half-inning.