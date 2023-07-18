FORT DODGE — Central Springs coach BJ Fessler has said for a few weeks his team may not have played its best game yet.

On Tuesday in the 2A state softball tournament, it was as complete as it gets.

Central Springs advanced to the semifinals for a third straight season with an 8-2 win over West Monona.

The highlights were a five-run fourth inning and 11 strikeouts from Cooper Klaahsen.

"Outstanding," Fessler said of the win. "All three phases."

It was a through win, with Central Springs' offense finding its stride and Klaahsen's dominance in the circle.

Carly Ryan had a pair of hits and three RBIs, Abby Pate hit a two-run home run and Lainie Bouillon went 3-for-3. Six Panthers had an RBI.

"Once we get a couple of hits going, our bats are just hot," Pate said. "It's easy to score once we are hot."

Klaahsen set the tone from the get-go, racking up eight strikeouts in the first three innings.

She did not allow a run until the sixth when West Monona strung together a few hits, including a pair of RBI doubles.

The defense behind, and in front, of her was fantastic too. Catcher Sharli Fessler threw out two runners attempting to steal and the infield defense had one error.

"There was a bunch of slapping, a bunch of bunting happening, so I was just keeping them on their toes," Klaahsen said. "I have complete confidence in my defense in our defense that we can make plays that we need to. We let a couple of runs score but we did not let that get to us."

By the time West Monona scored, the game was in control.

Pate's two-out home run in the fourth made it a 6-0 game after Zaina Dahlstrom, Azaria McDonough and Ryan drove in runs in the inning.

"Our offense still has some left, I hope it shows in the next couple of games," BJ said. "We can swing it."

The top four hitters in Central Springs' lineup went 3-for-14.

Scoring eight runs despite that is a testament to the depth of the lineup.

"We are scary one through nine," BJ said. "That doesn't mean we are going to be perfect, like today. A couple of our girls that put the bat on the ball missed it and that's not normal but everyone else picked them up."

Part of the complete win is familiarity with the state tournament. Central Springs has played in it for the last nine years.

After a couple of years of not knowing the magnitude, the Panthers have settled in and the nerves are not as high.

"These girls come down here and focus," BJ said. "These girls are relaxing and understand our goals and how to achieve them."

The next step is reaching the state championship.

After falling in the semifinals the last two years, Central Springs is looking to make its first final. the opportunity comes Wednesday when the Panthers take on Van Meter.

The Bulldogs defeated Missouri Valley 6-1 in the quarterfinals and have won their last 13 games.

"We are ready," Pate said. "We have prepared for every situation that we can. I know they have a pretty solid team, so we just have to give it our all."

First pitch Wednesday is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. at Fort Dodge's Harlan-Rogers Sports Complex.

Close Central Springs senior Abby Pate prepares to tag out West Monona senior Carly Miller during the IGHSAU state softball tournament at Harlan Rogers Sports Complex in Fort Dodge on Tuesday. Central Springs senior Abby Pate celebrates after getting the out at second base against West Monona during the IGHSAU state softball tournament at Harlan Rogers Sports Complex in Fort Dodge on Tuesday. Central Springs senior Lainie Bouillon slides into second base against West Monona during the IGHSAU state softball tournament at Harlan Rogers Sports Complex in Fort Dodge on Tuesday. Central Springs senior Lainie Bouillon rounds third base on her way to scoring against West Monona during the IGHSAU state softball tournament at Harlan Rogers Sports Complex in Fort Dodge on Tuesday. Central Springs seniors Aurora Stepleton and Lainie Bouillon collide as they both attempt to catch a pop up against West Monona during the IGHSAU state softball tournament at Harlan Rogers Sports Complex in Fort Dodge on Tuesday. Central Springs senior Abby Pate prepares to tag out West Monona junior Kacy Miller during the IGHSAU state softball tournament at Harlan Rogers Sports Complex in Fort Dodge on Tuesday. Central Springs senior Abby Pate catches a throw to third base against West Monona during the IGHSAU state softball tournament at Harlan Rogers Sports Complex in Fort Dodge on Tuesday. Central Springs senior Cooper Klaahsen delivers a pitch against West Monona during the IGHSAU state softball tournament at Harlan Rogers Sports Complex in Fort Dodge on Tuesday. Central Springs senior Abby Pate fields a ground ball against West Monona during the IGHSAU state softball tournament at Harlan Rogers Sports Complex in Fort Dodge on Tuesday. Central Springs senior Abby Pate catches the ball at second base as West Monona sophomore Savannah Lucas retreats safely during the IGHSAU state softball tournament at Harlan Rogers Sports Complex in Fort Dodge on Tuesday. Central Springs senior Carly Ryan fields a ground ball and makes the throw to first base against West Monona during the IGHSAU state softball tournament at Harlan Rogers Sports Complex in Fort Dodge on Tuesday. Central Springs senior Abby Pate tags out West Monona freshman Ashlee Pittet at second base during the IGHSAU state softball tournament at Harlan Rogers Sports Complex in Fort Dodge on Tuesday. Central Springs senior Abby Pate celebrates after getting the out against West Monona freshman Ashlee Pittet during the IGHSAU state softball tournament at Harlan Rogers Sports Complex in Fort Dodge on Tuesday. Central Springs sophomore Ali Schiff slides home safely under the tag from West Monona freshman Creighton Lichtenberg during the IGHSAU state softball tournament at Harlan Rogers Sports Complex in Fort Dodge on Tuesday. Central Springs senior Abby Pate is greeted at home plate after hitting a homerun against West Monona during the IGHSAU state softball tournament at Harlan Rogers Sports Complex in Fort Dodge on Tuesday. Central Springs senior Lainie Bouillon is tagged out by against West Monona freshman Creighton Lichtenberg before home plate during the IGHSAU state softball tournament at Harlan Rogers Sports Complex in Fort Dodge on Tuesday. PHOTOS: Central Springs defeats West Monona in 2A softball quarterfinals Photos from Central Springs' 8-2 win over West Monona in 2A state tournament quarterfinals on Tuesday in Fort Dodge. Central Springs senior Abby Pate prepares to tag out West Monona senior Carly Miller during the IGHSAU state softball tournament at Harlan Rogers Sports Complex in Fort Dodge on Tuesday. Central Springs senior Abby Pate celebrates after getting the out at second base against West Monona during the IGHSAU state softball tournament at Harlan Rogers Sports Complex in Fort Dodge on Tuesday. Central Springs senior Lainie Bouillon slides into second base against West Monona during the IGHSAU state softball tournament at Harlan Rogers Sports Complex in Fort Dodge on Tuesday. Central Springs senior Lainie Bouillon rounds third base on her way to scoring against West Monona during the IGHSAU state softball tournament at Harlan Rogers Sports Complex in Fort Dodge on Tuesday. Central Springs seniors Aurora Stepleton and Lainie Bouillon collide as they both attempt to catch a pop up against West Monona during the IGHSAU state softball tournament at Harlan Rogers Sports Complex in Fort Dodge on Tuesday. Central Springs senior Abby Pate prepares to tag out West Monona junior Kacy Miller during the IGHSAU state softball tournament at Harlan Rogers Sports Complex in Fort Dodge on Tuesday. Central Springs senior Abby Pate catches a throw to third base against West Monona during the IGHSAU state softball tournament at Harlan Rogers Sports Complex in Fort Dodge on Tuesday. Central Springs senior Cooper Klaahsen delivers a pitch against West Monona during the IGHSAU state softball tournament at Harlan Rogers Sports Complex in Fort Dodge on Tuesday. Central Springs senior Abby Pate fields a ground ball against West Monona during the IGHSAU state softball tournament at Harlan Rogers Sports Complex in Fort Dodge on Tuesday. Central Springs senior Abby Pate catches the ball at second base as West Monona sophomore Savannah Lucas retreats safely during the IGHSAU state softball tournament at Harlan Rogers Sports Complex in Fort Dodge on Tuesday. Central Springs senior Carly Ryan fields a ground ball and makes the throw to first base against West Monona during the IGHSAU state softball tournament at Harlan Rogers Sports Complex in Fort Dodge on Tuesday. Central Springs senior Abby Pate tags out West Monona freshman Ashlee Pittet at second base during the IGHSAU state softball tournament at Harlan Rogers Sports Complex in Fort Dodge on Tuesday. Central Springs senior Abby Pate celebrates after getting the out against West Monona freshman Ashlee Pittet during the IGHSAU state softball tournament at Harlan Rogers Sports Complex in Fort Dodge on Tuesday. Central Springs sophomore Ali Schiff slides home safely under the tag from West Monona freshman Creighton Lichtenberg during the IGHSAU state softball tournament at Harlan Rogers Sports Complex in Fort Dodge on Tuesday. Central Springs senior Abby Pate is greeted at home plate after hitting a homerun against West Monona during the IGHSAU state softball tournament at Harlan Rogers Sports Complex in Fort Dodge on Tuesday. Central Springs senior Lainie Bouillon is tagged out by against West Monona freshman Creighton Lichtenberg before home plate during the IGHSAU state softball tournament at Harlan Rogers Sports Complex in Fort Dodge on Tuesday.