Even though the state tournament did not end the way Central Springs wanted it to, the Panthers still relished the opportunity to compete for a title.

Central Springs dominated Interstate 35 on Friday 10-0 in the 2A third-place game.

The offense rolled early in that game behind a three-run double and a homer from Sharli Fessler. Cooper Klaahsen allowed just two baserunners and struck out seven on the mound.

It was the third consecutive year of winning the third-place game, a mark coach BJ Fessler said is envied by the other 86 Class 2A teams not playing on the final day of the state tournament.

"Absolutely a great accomplishment for these kids," Fessler said. "Everybody wants to win a state championship, including us, and we were one hit away. We left no doubt about how good we are."

Offense was the staple of Central Springs all season, and the state tournament was no different.

The Panthers led all the teams in the field in Fort Dodge, averaging nine runs in their three games against West Monona, Van Meter and Interstate 35.

The offensive production led to three seniors making the IGHSAU's 2A all-tournament team: Abby Pate, Lizzy Hamand and Lainie Bouillon.

Pate was one of the stars in the tournament, going 5-for-9 with 7 RBIs and four extra-base hits in the three games. Hamand and Bouillon each had six hits.

It was not just those three, though. Central Springs had strong offensive performances from others as well.

"They don't get on there without their teammates either," BJ Fessler said. "I am really proud of them. There is probably a couple more you could have picked or switched in and out."

Hamand produced an RBI double and scored the run that cut Central Springs' deficit to one run in the semifinal loss to Van Meter. It was the sixth run in a sixth inning that cut the Bulldogs' lead from seven to one.

The first baseman had two hits and drove in a run in each of the three games. For Hamand and four other seniors on the team, it was their fifth trip to the state tournament.

She was bummed that they could not bring home a state championship, but she still enjoyed her final ride last week.

"This is probably the most unforgettable state tournament I have ever been a part of," Hamand said. "The Van Meter game is hard to forget obviously. I've never accomplished (all-tournament team). So it feels really good, and I'm excited."

It was Bouillon's first trip to the state tournament after transferring to Central Springs from Nashua-Plainfield, where she was an All-Top of Iowa honoree.

Bouillon played with many of the Central Springs players and Fessler with the North Iowa Heat, a club softball team, in previous years.

She admitted there were nerves playing in the state tournament after falling into a slump the last few games prior.

But the infielder overcame that to put together a 3-for-3 performance in the 8-2 first-round win over West Monona in a new spot farther down in the lineup.

"We obviously came in wanting to do better than third, but to be a part of this team was a huge success to me," she said. "We are a great hitting team, so to be a part of that and be able to keep up with them was a lot of fun."

It's the end of an era for this group of players at Central Springs.

Hamand, Pate and Bouillon — along with fellow seniors Carly Ryan, Aurora Stepleton and Klaahsen — all leave the program as one of the most accomplished graduating classes in the school's history.

While the ending could have gone a bit better, it was still a memorable run for the Panthers.

"I don't know how it is going to be to play for a different team, but I will never forget any of these people," Hamand said. "The connection that we have on the field together and all the time we put in to get better, it's amazing. I would not want to be a part of anything else."

While it will be difficult to replace the impact of the six seniors, Fessler really likes the depth his program has.

Azaria McDonough, Zailia Dahlstrom and Ellyan Ryan all started the three tournament games. Others like Cameron Cobb, Aubrey Hoeft and Hannah True made contributions throughout the season too.

He thinks the program is going to be just fine in the future with the flashes the younger players have shown in their limited playing time at the varsity level.

"It's going to be impossible to replace them. We will never look that way again," Fessler said. "That doesn't mean we can't be as good, it will just be different.

"We will be fine. We just need to go back to work. The bottom line is we don't get to this point without years and years of working in the offseason and year round. We will see how hungry they are."

