Central Springs is not a new face to the 2A state softball tournament. This year will mark the Panthers' ninth straight tournament.

After finishing in third place in each of the last two seasons, Central Springs is not looking to leave Fort Dodge empty-handed.

The Panthers have spent most of the season as one of the favorites to be the last one standing. A rough patch in mid-June raised a few doubts.

Eight straight wins and a 27-0 advantage in the three previous games have cemented Central Springs as a true contender coming into the tournament.

Everything is coming together for the team. It is the healthiest it has been for most of the season. Head coach BJ Fessler hopes that everything keeps continuing to fall in place.

"We are definitely trending in the right direction," he said. "The seniors are coming around, we just need to hit at the same time."

The offense has come and gone throughout the season.

Central Springs, averaging 9.3 runs per game, has consistently been one of the best-hitting teams in the state though. The Panthers lead all 2A state qualifiers with 30 home runs as a team and a .579 slugging percentage.

Timely hitting will be the difference in the state tournament though, and that is what Fessler said they need to do to extend the stay in Fort Dodge.

"It comes down to timely hitting and did you make the play or not make the play," he said. "We have all the tools we need. We all have all the parts we need. We just need to go play our style and go play our game."

The stage and atmosphere are nothing new to Central Springs.

An annual tournament in Fort Dodge helps remind the Panthers of playing in the postseason and they have played in many high-pressure games in the past few seasons.

Senior Abby Pate hopes that the team uses that to their advantage.

"As seniors this year, this is going to be our last chance," she said. "The Atmosphere is going to engulf us. We want all the noise surrounding us so we can do our best on the field."

Even at a young age, future Central Springs players were winning tournaments and playing big games on the travel ball circuit.

Fessler knows they will be up for this week, however long it lasts. They will stick to what they do best with their approach and let Cooper Klaahsen continue to pitch well in the circle.

"It would be very difficult to show these girls something new," Fessler said. "They have seen a lot, they've battled through a lot and they have won a lot of championships. It's fun to watch all the work they put in come to fruition and hopefully, it will continue this week."

Pate said the players have heard some scrutiny about not making the state championship before and the pressure has started to mount with that burden.

She is confident though that they can navigate through it.

"This year, our girls can definitely push past that pressure," she said. "We have started to take it. We are definitely not going to be handed anything to us. We have to work for it and have to trust each other and ourselves to do it."

West Monona is the opponent in the first round on Tuesday. The Panthers will worry about the other challenges later.

Fessler said he has not been stressed about it at all and is trying to keep them focused on the next pitch, much like the team's 'One pitch, one inning' motto.

That will come in big with the Spartans who don't strike out often, are patient at the plate and put the ball in play often.

"They have a lot of slappers, they have a lot of speed and they have greatly improved over the course of the year," Fessler said. "They are going to be a challenge for us, so we are excited to see what we can do."

