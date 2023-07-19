FORT DODGE — With the season on the line, Central Springs still threw punches.

The Panthers turned a seven-run deficit to one in the sixth inning in their Class 2A semifinal against Van Meter on Wednesday night.

Aurora Stepleton's three-run double in the top of the sixth roared Harlan Rogers Sports Complex's Iowa Central Field into an uproar and breathed life into Central Springs' hopes of making the state championship game.

Throwing errors allowed Central Springs' Lizzy Hamand to score to make it a 10-9 game.

Unlike most fairy tales, this one ended in heartbreak.

Van Meter was able to fend off the Panthers, 10-9, to clinch its spot in Friday's state championship.

For a third-straight year, Central Springs will place in the third-place game.

"When you get down that big, it's pretty easy to fold," coach BJ Fessler said. "That's what we are made of. When the game comes down to something like that, you are one hit away. Unfortunately, that is what everybody remembers."

The six-run sixth inning created a buzz in Fort Dodge.

Bulldog and Panther fans, and even a few neutrals, roared with each batter. So did the players on the field.

Even after allowing a big lead shrink, Van Meter players did not hang their heads.

"Our team came together in a huddle after they made it 10-9 and they said 'We are not letting this one slip away'," Van Meter coach James Flaws said. "They were going finish the job. They came together as a team and that's how they finished from that point on in those last four outs."

After Central Springs plated a run in the first inning, the Bulldogs roared to life in the bottom half.

Macy Blomgren blasted a three-run homer in the bottom half to take the lead.

The Panthers clawed back to tie it 3-3 before Van Meter plated four in the bottom of the inning.

Maddie Waldorf made it a 10-3 game in the fourth with another three-run shot.

The deficit hurt even more for Fessler after Central Springs stranded seven runners in the game's first four innings.

"We left out there," he said. "Timely hitting. (Van Meter) had some timely hits. Big games have big plays like that and are so close with one play. They did a nice job of attacking the ball like we knew they were going to but we kept fighting. Just one hit short."

The crazy sixth inning started with a pair of base hits and a one-out walk. Then a strikeout.

Stepleton stepped in and found a gap allowing all three runs to score. Then Lainie Bouillon followed with an RBI double, her fifth hit of the state tournament.

Lizzy Hamand kept the line moving with a single to score Bouillon and managed to come all the way around after the Bulldogs missed three throws in the infield on the play.

The Central Springs' six seniors made plays when needed.

"We are her fighting for them, with them and they are leading the way," Fessler said. "It's fun to watch them get back after it and never give up. We always say 'Goonies never die' and that's what we did. Just kept fighting and I'm proud of them."

Even the bottom of the sixth provided some excitement.

With Cameron Cobb on the mound, the Bulldogs put two runners on before the Panthers worked out of it with a double play.

But Blomgren was able to sit the Panthers down in order in the seventh inning to seal the win.

"(Blomgren) get really tough in those moments and we didn't help her on defense but she overcame some tough things that were plays we should be making," Flaws said. "Luckily we had that cushion early. Can't say enough about our resilience and toughness."

Central Springs is in a place it is familiar with, the third-place game, on Friday at 3:30 p.m.

Although it's short of the goal of a state championship, Fessler is proud his team can say it played on the final day of the state tournament.

"You ask a vast majority of programs in the state and they would be okay with playing the last day of the state tournament," he said. "As soon as they take their uniform off, it's on to Friday. And that's the goal. We will see if we can gather ourselves after that heartbreaker and come back to work."

The third-place game for the Panthers is against Interstate 35, who was run-ruled by Iowa City Regina on Wednesday afternoon.

PHOTOS: Central Springs 2A state semifinal game vs. Van Meter Central Springs 071923-spt-state-softball-1.JPG Central Springs 071923-spt-state-softball-2.JPG Central Springs 071923-spt-state-softball-3.JPG Central Springs 071923-spt-state-softball-4.JPG Central Springs 071923-spt-state-softball-5.JPG Central Springs 071923-spt-state-softball-6.JPG Central Springs 071923-spt-state-softball-7.JPG Central Springs 071923-spt-state-softball-8.JPG Central Springs 071923-spt-state-softball-9.JPG Central Springs 071923-spt-state-softball-10.JPG Central Springs 071923-spt-state-softball-11.JPG Central Springs 071923-spt-state-softball-13.JPG Central Springs 071923-spt-state-softball-12.JPG Central Springs 071923-spt-state-softball-14.JPG Central Springs 071923-spt-state-softball-15.JPG