Even at this point, there is still something special about going to the state tournament for Cooper Klaahsen and Abby Pate.

The two are just a pair of six seniors for Central Springs who have made it to Fort Dodge in their five seasons playing for the Panthers. It's the ninth straight appearance for the school overall.

The atmosphere, the pressure, the thrill and the disappointment are all things that the group has experienced in the previous four appearances.

But through it all, Klaahsen feels lucky to be a five-time qualifier.

"Not many people can say they have made it to the state tournament once, let alone five times," she said. "It's a pretty cool accomplishment."

It's the same for Pate.

She said in her first trip, it was a surprise. But now it has become more of a given.

"It has become routine," Pate said. "We have worked really hard to make it routine. But this year, I step back and am like 'Wow, this is crazy.' We are so lucky to be here and have the talent that we do."

The talent in the group has been key.

All six of them — Pate, Klaahsen, Lainie Bouillon, Lizzy Hamand, Carly Ryan and Aurora Stepleton — were Top of Iowa East all-conference selections this year.

All of them hit .300 or better this season, and Klaahsen was among the conference's best with 197 strikeouts in the circle.

Each of them is going to play softball in college except Stepleton, who is playing rugby.

"We have had some unbelievable players in the past and some unbelievable classes, but I cannot remember one this deep with talent," head coach BJ Fessler said. "It's been a great ride. It's been a pleasure. I don't want to think about it yet because I would like to have three more games with them. Pretty incredible."

What sets this team apart is the leadership, Fessler said.

Six seniors is one of the biggest classes he can remember. The group owns plenty of records and collected many accolades during its time at Central Springs.

But Fessler remembers how well they assimilated with all of the players, younger and older, over the past five years.

"We lost three great seniors last year too, but it gave this group the opportunity to take the leadership role and take over, and it's been fun to watch," Fessler said. "They have taken their own way. They have created their own team. It's hard to do what they have done. I'm proud of how good they have been at it and getting us in the right direction and the right mindset."

One of those key moments came in the middle of this season.

Klaahsen and Pate were both forced to miss a few games with injuries, leaving holes on the field. The team dropped three out of five games in that stretch.

Pate admitted she was anxious to get back on the field and get the team back on track.

"I was sitting on the bench and we need leadership on the field, and I think we lacked that a little bit," Pate said. "The girls on the field did a great job of battling through it. But once Cooper and I came back, you could see the smiles on our faces and just the competitiveness ready to come out again."

The senior group has also helped develop great team chemistry.

Pate went as far as to describe it as a 'sisterly bond' this season, which has been integral to advancing to the state tournament again.

"We know each other a lot, but just surrounding ourselves out of softball helps with the chemistry and knowing each other more than just on the field," Pate said. "I feel like being in a small school and the same girls in the same sports helps. It's just like this connection with each other."

The one thing this senior core has yet to accomplish is to win a state championship.

Central Springs has finished third in each of the past two seasons at the state tournament. It has never won the title in the previous 10 trips.

That's what Pate wants to do. She said it would be like a dream come true to win it all.

It is three wins in front of the Panthers, starting on Tuesday against West Monona.

"We have put in so much work and all the classes before us have also been wanting that," Pate said. "I know there are some people that say we are going to get it done. Some people have even told me that they want it as bad as we do. To finally have it in our hands, wow."

