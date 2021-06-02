Cardinals become more patient to defeat Bishop Garrigan

Graham set down 10 of her last 13 batters and gave up one unearned run.

"My defense really helped me and boosted my confidence when they made plays in crunch time," she said.

GHV's offense came through in the fourth.

It loaded the bases with one out for No. 8 hitter Aly Derr, who had just played a regional semifinal match for its soccer program 24 hours ago. The freshman, on a 3-2 count, smacked a single past the second baseman's glove that scored two and tied the game at three.

Leadoff hitter Kenedee Frayne dribbled an infield single that plated Morgan Krein as the go-ahead run to cap a three-run inning.

"Right when I saw it, I was like 'Yep, that's the one I want,'" Derr said. "Once we get more practice time, we'll be solid."

Another run was tacked on in the fifth, then the Cardinals plated four more in the sixth. The big hit was an RBI double by Graham; Emily Van Dusseldorp also had an RBI in the frame.

Frayne had two hits while Derr finished with a trifecta of RBI's.

"We'd really like to compete at the conference level, we'd like to finish in the top-3," Hollings said.