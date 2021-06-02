Cardinals become more patient to defeat Bishop Garrigan

Rushed at bats were the theme of the Garner-Hayfield-Ventura offense in the first three innings Wednesday night.
Only Maddie Graham with two singles and Payton Harle (hit by pitch) reached base. The rest of the lineup was bamboozled by Bishop Garrigan pitcher Ella Schaaf.
It all changed in the fourth inning.
The Cardinals drew five walks and registered six of their eight hits in the final three frames to push past the Golden Bears 9-4 at Garner-Hayfield-Ventura High School.
Through four games, GHV (3-1, 3-1 Top of Iowa West) has equaled the win total from last season.
"I've been extremely proud of how our bats have really brought it alive," Cardinals first-year head coach Sydney Holmes said. "That's really going to be our success. One-through-nine, we're a lot more patient at the plate. That's a huge growth."
Graham pitched a complete game in the circle, notching seven strikeouts to snare her second win of the season. She also recorded three hits in four at bats with a pair of RBI's.
The senior right-hander, after giving up back-to-back singles, stranded runners in scoring position in the second inning and despite allowing two Bishop Garrigan (2-4, 1-3) runs in the third, she stranded runners on 2nd and 3rd again.
Graham set down 10 of her last 13 batters and gave up one unearned run.
"My defense really helped me and boosted my confidence when they made plays in crunch time," she said.
GHV's offense came through in the fourth.
It loaded the bases with one out for No. 8 hitter Aly Derr, who had just played a regional semifinal match for its soccer program 24 hours ago. The freshman, on a 3-2 count, smacked a single past the second baseman's glove that scored two and tied the game at three.
Leadoff hitter Kenedee Frayne dribbled an infield single that plated Morgan Krein as the go-ahead run to cap a three-run inning.
"Right when I saw it, I was like 'Yep, that's the one I want,'" Derr said. "Once we get more practice time, we'll be solid."
Another run was tacked on in the fifth, then the Cardinals plated four more in the sixth. The big hit was an RBI double by Graham; Emily Van Dusseldorp also had an RBI in the frame.
Frayne had two hits while Derr finished with a trifecta of RBI's.
"We'd really like to compete at the conference level, we'd like to finish in the top-3," Hollings said.
June is a hectic month for GHV. It only has one weekend off and very few days off during the week.
Yet the Cardinals are fine with that.
"Let's hope we have a good rest of the season," Derr said.
Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 9, Bishop Garrigan 4
Bishop Garrigan;002;100;1;--;4;8;1
Garner-Hayfield-Ventura;001;314;X;--;9;9;2
Ella Schaaf, Darius Goche (4), Bailey Meister (6) and Abbie Capesius; Maddie Graham and Jailyn Krein. WP -- Graham (2-0). LP -- Schaaf (1-3). Two or more hits -- Bishop Garrigan, Tara Kron, Zoe Montag; GHV, Graham 3, Kenedee Frayne. 2B -- Bishop Garrigan, Montag 2; GHV, Graham. RBIs -- Bishop Garrigan, Capesius, Meister, Kron; GHV, Aly Derr 3, Graham 2, Frayne, Emily Van Dusseldorp, Payton Harle.
