Bulldogs win another nail biter, sets up third meeting with Clear Lake

That lead held until the fifth when they scored three runs on four hits, the last three all RBIs with two outs from Harlan, Addy Showalter and Courtney Bower, to up the lead to 5-0.

"One of the things we've talked about is we can't be content with two runs in the first inning," Enslin said. "That's not going to settle us when we play better opponents."

Aubryee Showalter had two hits for Hampton-Dumont. Graham, Harle, Frayne and Van Dusseldrop all registered two hits for GHV.

The Cardinals lose just Graham next season. After getting run-ruled in three innings by Algona last season, this is the step Holmes wanted to see her team make. Now, she wants them to take that next step of winning a postseason game.

"Maddie is obviously a huge loss and a huge piece to the foundation that we've built, but I think we can use this to carry us forward," Holmes said. "They know they can do that."

In the two regular season meetings, the Bulldogs defeated Clear Lake by 1-0 and 7-6 verdicts. Neither meeting did the former see the latter's hottest pitcher in Ashlyn Fread.

The Lions have won seven straight while Hampton-Dumont has won four straight. Something will give.

"We need to hit the ball well," Enslin said. "Defensively, I think we're a different team than the first two times we played against them. I think we're stronger and we're understanding things a little bit better."

