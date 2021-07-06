Bulldogs win another nail biter, sets up third meeting with Clear Lake

For the second straight game, the opposition timed up Avery Hanson's pitches and made Kelsey Enslin stressed.
For the second second straight game, Hanson eased her head coaches stress levels.
With the tying run in scoring position and the go-ahead run at the plate with one out in the top of the seventh, Hanson buckled down and struck out the final two batters to send Hampton-Dumont-CAL to the Class 3A regional semifinals as it triumphed over Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 5-3 in a first round contest at Hampton-Dumont High School.
"To see her come out and get those last two strikeouts, was huge," Enslin said. "That experience comes in huge."
The junior southpaw faced Jailyn Krein and fanned her. Then Aly Derr stepped to the plate and Hanson finished her 10-strikeout performance that ignited a sigh of relief as she walked off the circle in the cheers of her teammates.
The Bulldogs (14-8) survive and advance to a date with North Central Conference rival Clear Lake, a 6-4 winner over Sumner-Fredericksburg, on Friday for a trip to the regional final on the line.
"We're all pushing each other and learning our limits," Addy Showalter said. "We can't have silly errors, we have to be up the whole game. We have to play our game or it's not going to go our way."
GHV (10-16) stranded two runners in four of the seven innings. It left six of the nine total runners left on base in scoring position. Hanson got the final out via a strikeout in three of those innings.
"We needed that one more hit, one more thing to go right," Cardinals head coach Sydney Holmes said. "These girls are still really young that put too much pressure on themselves."
Eventually, they broke through.
Three runs on three hits in the top of the sixth woke up the offense and got GHV back into it. Kenedee Frayne ripped an RBI single then Emily Van Dusseldorp roped a two-run double.
Kylie Hughes led off the seventh with a walk and Maddie Graham moved courtesy runner Alexis Wilkinson to second with a seeing-eye single. During the next at-bat, on a ball that slightly kicked away from Hampton-Dumont catcher Aspen Harlan, Wilkinson raced for third base.
Harlan fired in a throw to get her out.
"For them to even come back, I'm so proud of them," Holmes said. "I reminded them we didn't have to swing at the first pitch. They settled into that."
The Bulldogs jumped out quick in the first. Aubryee Showalter lined an RBI double then she scored two batters later on the wild pitch for the early 2-0 advantage.
That lead held until the fifth when they scored three runs on four hits, the last three all RBIs with two outs from Harlan, Addy Showalter and Courtney Bower, to up the lead to 5-0.
"One of the things we've talked about is we can't be content with two runs in the first inning," Enslin said. "That's not going to settle us when we play better opponents."
Aubryee Showalter had two hits for Hampton-Dumont. Graham, Harle, Frayne and Van Dusseldrop all registered two hits for GHV.
The Cardinals lose just Graham next season. After getting run-ruled in three innings by Algona last season, this is the step Holmes wanted to see her team make. Now, she wants them to take that next step of winning a postseason game.
"Maddie is obviously a huge loss and a huge piece to the foundation that we've built, but I think we can use this to carry us forward," Holmes said. "They know they can do that."
In the two regular season meetings, the Bulldogs defeated Clear Lake by 1-0 and 7-6 verdicts. Neither meeting did the former see the latter's hottest pitcher in Ashlyn Fread.
The Lions have won seven straight while Hampton-Dumont has won four straight. Something will give.
"We need to hit the ball well," Enslin said. "Defensively, I think we're a different team than the first two times we played against them. I think we're stronger and we're understanding things a little bit better."
Zach Martin is a sports reporter for the Globe Gazette. Reach him via email at zachary.martin@globegazette.com and follow him on Twitter @zach_martin95.