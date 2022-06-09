Bulldogs squander late lead, drop NCC heartbreaker against Lynx

As Kelsey Enslin stood in the dugout on Thursday night, she took this North Central Conference loss with more positivity than the one that transpired 24 hours ago.

She's referring to a 17-8 drubbing her Hampton-Dumont-CAL softball team took at the hands of Algona.

"We just didn't perform to our ability," Enslin said. "This actually, to me, hurts less. We played pretty well, a timely hit somewhere else, it is small things. I feel like we played to more of our potential tonight."

Even with the Bulldogs playing near the potential of a team that got to a Class 3A regional final, it wasn't enough to unseat Webster City atop its NCC porch.

Two runs off three errors in the top of the sixth plated the tying run and eventual winning run as the Lynx remained unbeaten in conference play with a 4-3 triumph over HD-CAL on the road.

"You play them twice, second round, you hopefully get them that one time," senior starter Avery Hanson said.

The Bulldogs have lost three of their last four league contests. They were in prime position to avoid the current skid and snare a signature win.

Tied at two in the bottom of the fifth, Hanson ripped a leadoff double and Kylee Whipple bunted and the throw from Lynx catcher Kelly Stoakes sailed high over first base to give HD-CAL a 3-2 advantage.

Its bats registered seven hits, by seven different players, off of Delainey Bargfrede. Even the outs were loud outs.

"You had a good hit, ball is going to go," Hanson said. "We had some solid hits, they weren't little pokes."

The next half-inning was far from clean defensively.

Right fielder Trinity Swart dropped a would-be flyout that allowed Webster City's courtesy runner Ellie Weinschenk to score from third. Two errors from third baseman Emma Ott kept the inning alive and the later one allowed the go-ahead run to cross.

"We'll come back around," Enslin said. "It just takes us time."

From the third to the sixth inning, the Bulldogs (3-6, 2-3 NCC) got their leadoff batter on base. Three times, they did not advance her into scoring position.

Swart and Aspen Harlan recorded the lone RBIs for HD-CAL.

"That's something we'll continue to work on," Enslin said.

It was back and forth affair through the first two-and-half-innings.

The Bulldogs jumped out to a 1-0 lead in the first with Harlan's single that scored Aubryee Showalter. Webster City (8-2, 5-0) responded with a solo shot off the bat of Ava Peterson in the second.

Both sides added runs to square the game at two and both pitchers prevented any further damage.

Hanson, a southpaw, kept three total runners in the first three innings in scoring position. She retired at one point seven straight Lynx hitters.

"She did a fairly good job at limiting a team, they're good hitters and they're fast," Enslin said.

Bargfrede recorded 10 strikeouts and half of them were looking. Trinity Griffith had two hits for Webster City.

Zach Martin is a sports reporter for the Globe Gazette. Reach him via email at zachary.martin@globegazette.com and follow him on Twitter @zach_martin95.

