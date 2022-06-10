Bulldogs not deterred with slow start one year after regional final berth

For as long as Hampton-Dumont-CAL has been playing softball, it has approached each season with an underdog mentality.

Internally, that mentality has remained. Externally is a different story.

The Bulldogs were coming off an appearance in the Class 3A regional final, a first for the program in a handful of decades, and bringing back eight of their nine starters.

"How many people complimented us and the girls getting hyped up, that's what made this season everyone wanting to (repeat)," senior Avery Hanson said.

It has not resulted in a hot start as they sit at 3-6 overall and dropping five of their last six contests. Three of the setbacks have been by two runs or less, including Thursday's 4-3 defeat at the hands of Webster City.

HD-CAL, by Hanson's own admission, has been humbled.

"We were a little too high," she said. "It is what we needed. There's life outside of softball."

The Bulldogs were rotating players around the diamond for various games last season to find the right combination. That has been the case again this campaign.

They have a new third baseman in sophomore Emma Ott. Trinity Swart moved from the infield to play right field, Zoe Erdman has been entrenched as the shortstop and Aubryee Showalter is at second base.

HD-CAL head coach Kelsey Enslin called it a "Double edged sword" in having depth, but also switching people around the diamond.

"We were hoping to be more solid going on so they can get more comfortable," she said. "You have the ability to have all these players that could go out and play."

Only Addyson Showalter, Courtney Bower and Hanson are seniors in the defensive alignment. Kylee Whipple at first base is the only other upperclassmen that starts.

Fielding was a sore in the Bulldogs season last year as their team fielding percentage of 88.6 percent was third-lowest in the North Central Conference. Through nine games, their mark in the field is a tick below 90 percent.

"We'll come back around," Enslin said. "It just takes us time. The longer they get more comfortable, they'll come around."

For much of the game against the Lynx, it was as sound of a defensive game HD-CAL has played. Erdman had several scoop and throws that were bang-bang plays she got in time.

Then the sixth inning came along.

Webster City had a runner on third with one out and a hit by Alayna Finucan hit the glove of Swart and dropped that allowed the tying to run to score. Then, Ott overthrew Whipple on a grounder and had two batters later, had a bobble that allowed all runners to be safe and the go-ahead run to cross home.

"We saw things like making a tag at third or bunt coverage that we haven't done and that's little things you got to work on," Hanson said. "Next week we have a Thursday and Friday off so I'm hoping we go over that a little but more.

"Overall, we just need more games."

The bats have come around as of late for HD-CAL. Hanson recalls in early season games, a lot of balls that were connected off the bat would be dribblers.

There were line-drivers off its bats as it recorded seven hits off Lynx hard-throwing right-hander Delainey Bargfrede.

"I was actually pretty happy, probably the fastest we've seen this year," Enslin said.

The Bulldogs went through a similar lull in early June last summer when it started 3-0 then won two games over a nine-day stretch. They have won once in seven days since a 2-1 start.

That 2021 season ended one win away from Fort Dodge. HD-CAL is hopeful it can turn the tide and put together a winning streak so this start can be forgotten about.

"I hope we can laugh at it, but I hope we can reflect," Hanson said. "We know what we can do."

