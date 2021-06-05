Bulldogs lack urgency in conference loss to Gaels

Avery Hanson didn't beat around the bush on Friday night.
"I don't think we were ready," the junior pitcher said. "Our mentality wasn't there."
When Hampton-Dumont-CAL's softball team looked poised to breakthrough against Fort Dodge St. Edmond, it never could.
Hanson didn't shy away from saying the Bulldogs were feeling confident about themselves. Through five games, they had won three of them by margins of three run or less.
"We were coming off a winning streak, so I think we were in our head a little bit and overlooked them," Hanson said.
That confidence took a small hit against the Gaels in a North Central Conference matchup.
Having the sense of urgency to get the ball into the infield was lacking. Kelsey Enslin had seen it a few times prior to the Bulldogs home game at Hampton-Dumont High School, but it was escalated.
"In general, we talked a lot about trying to develop a sense of urgency and they probably just exposed us more than we had done," Enslin said. "We have to be able to back (Hanson). Those are things we have to get figured out to win games we know we can."
Hampton-Dumont had six errors in the game and a couple of them were balls being thrown from the outfielders to the infielders. It happened in the first inning when the Gaels batted around and scored the first six runs.
Gracie Harvey roped a triple and then proceeded to score after the throw-in scooted past the third base bag. Instances involving runners advancing after bad throws happened throughout the contest.
Right fielder Jaelyn Hickman dropped a fly ball that allowed the go-ahead runs to score in the fifth with two outs.
Hanson was quick to point out that the entire Bulldogs offense is new, but added it was frustrating to watch.
"That was a hard first inning, but I think we lacked a lot of communication," she said. "We got a lot to learn from tonight, but the good thing is from a loss you learn a lot more than a win. We couldn't pull through."
And then the offense, which had reeled back into the game to tie it at six in the third inning, went cold when St. Edmond moved Kaili Henning from third base into the circle.
Henning allowed just one hit once she started firing pitches and struck out nine to earn the win. Hampton-Dumont was retired in order in three of the final four innings.
"I didn't think we made great adjustments to her," Hanson said. "That happens, you have a little fluke. Slow down timing and we'd need to adjust sooner than we did."
Still, despite all of the things that went wrong, the Bulldogs still crawled back from a 6-0 deficit after the opening frame and two rally throws from the outfield to the plate were executed well.
It left Enslin and Hanson with the mindset that something like this won't happen too many more times.
"That was something I was definitely proud of," Enslin said. "We had runners on base, we just didn't get them in. It is a blip on the way to better things next week."
"We'll figure it out," Hanson added. "It shows a lot of confidence we can come back. We had a lot of good hits, we fought hard. It'll hurt, we'll make it hurt and we'll learn from it.
