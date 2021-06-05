Bulldogs lack urgency in conference loss to Gaels

Avery Hanson didn't beat around the bush on Friday night.

"I don't think we were ready," the junior pitcher said. "Our mentality wasn't there."

When Hampton-Dumont-CAL's softball team looked poised to breakthrough against Fort Dodge St. Edmond, it never could.

Hanson didn't shy away from saying the Bulldogs were feeling confident about themselves. Through five games, they had won three of them by margins of three run or less.

"We were coming off a winning streak, so I think we were in our head a little bit and overlooked them," Hanson said.

That confidence took a small hit against the Gaels in a North Central Conference matchup.

Having the sense of urgency to get the ball into the infield was lacking. Kelsey Enslin had seen it a few times prior to the Bulldogs home game at Hampton-Dumont High School, but it was escalated.

"In general, we talked a lot about trying to develop a sense of urgency and they probably just exposed us more than we had done," Enslin said. "We have to be able to back (Hanson). Those are things we have to get figured out to win games we know we can."