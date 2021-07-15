Bulldogs get taste of deep postseason, aiming for better results in 2022

The defensive alignment was shuffled at times this season. And in order to beat one of the elite teams in Class 3A, Hampton-Dumont-CAL needed to play a perfect game defensively.
It couldn't.
It resulted in a 12-0 four-inning loss to No. 2 Mount Vernon in a regional final earlier this week. It ended the Bulldogs' season at 15-9, one that went much longer than last year when COVID-19 ended it prematurely.
"Getting to that game was a big step for us," HDC head coach Kelsey Enslin said. "I would've really liked to see us compete more."
Consistency is what Enslin is hoping for for the infield and outfield. The Bulldogs finished with 73 errors in 643 total chances for a team fielding percentage of 88.6 percent.
Among 3A teams with winning records, it was one of the lower marks.
"We're not spending so much time on 'What if we try this, what if we try that,'" Enslin said. "If we get consistency in our defensive lineup, you can focus on all things that make a great team."
There were stretches in the Bulldogs' season where they played competition mainly in their conference. They faced one opponent that was up a class in Boone, a 4A school.
Prior to the meeting with the Mustangs, Hampton-Dumont-CAL (12-9) had faced one team – North Butler – ranked inside the top-15 at any point in the season regardless of classification.
"Just getting our girls more experience against better pitching will help them," Enslin said.
Getting to a regional final was one of the top-end goals for HDC. Now, it wants more. And with the collection of talent returning, 2022 could be much brighter.
Only Jailyn Hickman, the Bulldogs starting right fielder, is gone to graduation.
Two North Central Conference first team selections in Avery Hanson and Kylee Whipple will be back, as will all three of the Showalter sisters and catcher Aspen Harlan.
There's an increased amount of depth returning, too. Three players, all of them that will be either sophomores or freshmen in the fall, that appeared in double digit games provide some competition opportunities.
"Not any position is always solidified," Enslin said. "The girls that weren't necessarily playing at the end of the year, they already have that experience and they'll have a whole other year of experience."
That means lofty expectations for Hampton-Dumont-CAL next summer. Win a conference title, get back to a regional final and break through to be one of the final eight teams heading to Fort Dodge.
Enslin believes all of them are attainable.
"We talked about goals right away," she said. "Now that we're at this level, we definitely want to get to state."
