Bulldogs get taste of deep postseason, aiming for better results in 2022

"Just getting our girls more experience against better pitching will help them," Enslin said.

Getting to a regional final was one of the top-end goals for HDC. Now, it wants more. And with the collection of talent returning, 2022 could be much brighter.

Only Jailyn Hickman, the Bulldogs starting right fielder, is gone to graduation.

Two North Central Conference first team selections in Avery Hanson and Kylee Whipple will be back, as will all three of the Showalter sisters and catcher Aspen Harlan.

There's an increased amount of depth returning, too. Three players, all of them that will be either sophomores or freshmen in the fall, that appeared in double digit games provide some competition opportunities.

"Not any position is always solidified," Enslin said. "The girls that weren't necessarily playing at the end of the year, they already have that experience and they'll have a whole other year of experience."

That means lofty expectations for Hampton-Dumont-CAL next summer. Win a conference title, get back to a regional final and break through to be one of the final eight teams heading to Fort Dodge.

Enslin believes all of them are attainable.

"We talked about goals right away," she said. "Now that we're at this level, we definitely want to get to state."

Zach Martin is a sports reporter for the Globe Gazette. Reach him via email at zachary.martin@globegazette.com and follow him on Twitter @zach_martin95.

