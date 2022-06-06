Bulldogs fall victim to big inning, drop first game of season against Warriors

Twenty-three minutes prior to the final out being recorded on Monday night, Lake Mills was in a one-run game with Class 2A No. 3 North Union.

A lot can change in 23 minutes.

The Warriors flexed their muscles with a nine-run top of the sixth, sparked by a two-run double from Maggie Engelby and a two-run home run off the bat of Libby Stevens to give them a 13-3 Top of Iowa West victory over the Bulldogs at the Lake Mills Sports Complex.

"It definitely does suck just because North Union is a very good team," junior catcher Madison Edwards said. "That home run got in our head."

It marks the first loss of the season for Lake Mills (5-1, 4-1 TIC-West) as it had an up-and-down night in the field. It registered three errors, one a piece over the final three innings.

Yet it had the biggest defensively play of the game.

Shortstop Natalie Brandenburg dove for a liner right to her, made the catch and fired to first base for the double play and ended a threat in which North Union loaded the bases with no outs in the second.

"She's got a lot of skill," Bulldogs head coach Bill Byrnes said. "That was a huge play."

"I don't think Natalie has ever done something like that," Edwards added.

The Warriors started a rally in the fifth with an RBI double from Engelby then she scored on a high throw that nicked the glove of Brynn Rognes at first base to give them the lead for good.

They busted the game open an inning later.

Emily Meyer ripped a two-run single that kicked it off to make it 6-3 and Cassie Beadle ended the scoring with single that plated two. In total, North Union (10-1, 5-0) scored nine runs on seven hits in the frame.

"You give good teams extra outs, it is going to cost you," Byrnes said. "They're a good enough team that when they swing, they'll make you pay."

Lake Mills grabbed early momentum with three runs in the first to take the lead, 3-2. Three of its five hits came in the inning as Edwards roped an RBI single and two runs scored on an E3.

That tied for the most runs given up by Mayer.

"In order for us to play well, we need to have a lot of energy out there," outfielder Finley Rogstad said. "That's really all that keeps our momentum going."

Mayer, a right-hander, settled in afterwards by retiring at one point 11 straight and 15 of her final 17 batters. Only Rogstad and Keely Joynt recorded hits after the first.

"We have this problem of swinging at balls that are above our hands," Rogstad said. "When she throws those rise balls, we swing at them, even though we know we're not supposed to."

Still, Byrnes was willing to accept a small moral victory. Two years ago, the Bulldogs aren't leading at all and it ends much quicker. Now, he feels he's got a "pretty solid" softball team on his hands.

"We were playing pretty good softball most of that game," he said.

Zach Martin is a sports reporter for the Globe Gazette. Reach him via email at zachary.martin@globegazette.com and follow him on Twitter @zach_martin95.

