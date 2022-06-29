Bulldogs end regular season with back-and-forth win over North Iowa

In its last game of the regular season, it took everything for Lake Mills to come out on top against North Iowa.

Winning the contest 7-4, the final score isn't entirely indicative of the back and forth affair that took place on Wednesday night in Lake Mills.

The Bulldogs got off to a good start.

In the bottom of the first, leadoff hitter Natalie Brandenburg got on base with a single. Two batters later, Madison Edwards drove her in with an RBI double.

With a 1-0 lead right off the bat, no pun intended, Lake Mills confidence got a major boost.

"In the first inning it really snaps everyone to attention," senior Bella Jensen said. "It brings up the energy and the focus."

But the Bison were ready for the counterattack.

Taking a 2-1 lead in the third on a two-RBI double by Eden Greensky, all of a sudden the Bulldogs were down to a team that they had beaten by a score of 12-1 earlier this month.

Despite that strong start to the first, there were some issues that needed to be sorted out at the plate.

"We get a little bit frustrated, because we were looking at several strike threes and we weren't pulling the trigger there," head coach Bill Byrnes said. "What we told them is to learn where the strike zone is."

Taking note of where the called strike threes were taking place so they knew not to take a pitch in those spots, a leadoff triple from Brandenburg kicked off the bottom of the third.

Brynn Rognes walked, and catcher Madison Edwards got Brandenburg home on an RBI groundout. Rognes would later come around to score on a fielder's choice to take the lead back for Lake Mills at 3-2.

A single by Becca Hoffman brought two runs home in the fifth to give the Bison the lead once again, and that meant that Lake Mills would have to find the willpower to come back once more. Running out of time in the game, this time it had to be for good.

Edwards started the bottom of the fifth with a single. A crucial error later in the inning brought her home to tie it at four and that is where the score stood headed to the sixth.

Bulldogs pitcher Dottie Byars gave up a leadoff double in the top frame, but was assisted by her defense as Lily Beckman was caught stealing third and Byars was able to get through the rest of the inning unscathed.

The first two batters in the bottom of the sixth for Lake Mills grounded out, and that's where the two-out heroics began.

Brandenburg got on yet again with a double. Rognes reached on an error that scored Brandenburg, then Edwards singled. Up 5-4, some insurance runs were needed to prevent another comeback from the opposition.

So Finley Rogstad stepped up to the plate and delivered a two-run double.

A great defensive player, Rogstad has struggled at the plate over the past couple weeks. Making that play at that time could be a slump-buster just in time for the postseason.

"For her to come up and hit that double was huge, not only for her, but for the team," Byrnes said. "It makes you feel good for her because she's been kind of down because of her offense."

One batter reached for the Bison in the seventh, but Byars slammed the door to get the win.

Finishing the season at 13-7 overall and 12-5 in the Top of Iowa-West standings, Lake Mills must now wait a week before facing Belmond-Klemme in a Class 2A-Region 5 Quarterfinal.

They'll do so with plenty of confidence after a game that required a tremendous amount of fight.

"When we're down we know we can battle back," Edwards said.

