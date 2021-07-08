Big fourth inning pushes Charles City past Waverly-Shell Rock in postseason opener

The Charles City softball team struggled to get anything going in the first three innings of its home contest against Waverly-Shell Rock on Wednesday night in the Class 4A, Region 6 quarterfinal.
The Comets trailed, 1-0, heading into the bottom of the fourth frame to a team they had beaten handily in both of their previous Northeast Iowa Conference matchups.
"It's the postseason and everybody's going to bring their A-game," Charles City head coach Brian Bohlen said. "They were fired up and ready to play. It was just a great ball game all the way around."
With the threat of an early postseason exit looming, the Comets responded by racking up four runs in the fourth inning, which ultimately was enough to earn the 4-1 win over the Go-Hawks.
"It's that postseason feel. It's the excitement and the pressure," Bohlen said. "Whoever can handle that pressure. They played a good game, we just battled."
That fourth inning scoring outburst was started off when Allie Cross hit an RBI double that tied the game.
The next two batters after Cross were walked. That's when Kiki Connell put the ball in play and an error on the throw from third base to home scored two more runners. Lydia Staudt laid down an RBI bunt to make the score 4-1 before the inning was over.
That inning proved to be the difference, as neither team plated a runner afterwards.
Sophomore pitcher Natalie White started just her sixth game of the season in the circle for the Comets. She gave up only three hits in seven innings, earning a win in her first postseason start.
"I think I handled it pretty well, so I'm pretty excited about it," White said. "It kind of just hits you. It's the best feeling ever and I'll never forget it."
The Go-Hawks' only run came in the third inning, when Marley Hagerty scored a runner on a well-placed bunt.
The Comets (24-11) will travel to take on Class 4A, No. 9 West Delaware in the second round at 7 p.m. on Saturday at West Delaware.
Gunnar Davis covers sports. Reach him via email at Gunnar.Davis@GlobeGazette.com or by phone 641-421-0598.