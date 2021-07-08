Big fourth inning pushes Charles City past Waverly-Shell Rock in postseason opener

The Charles City softball team struggled to get anything going in the first three innings of its home contest against Waverly-Shell Rock on Wednesday night in the Class 4A, Region 6 quarterfinal.

The Comets trailed, 1-0, heading into the bottom of the fourth frame to a team they had beaten handily in both of their previous Northeast Iowa Conference matchups.

"It's the postseason and everybody's going to bring their A-game," Charles City head coach Brian Bohlen said. "They were fired up and ready to play. It was just a great ball game all the way around."

With the threat of an early postseason exit looming, the Comets responded by racking up four runs in the fourth inning, which ultimately was enough to earn the 4-1 win over the Go-Hawks.

"It's that postseason feel. It's the excitement and the pressure," Bohlen said. "Whoever can handle that pressure. They played a good game, we just battled."

That fourth inning scoring outburst was started off when Allie Cross hit an RBI double that tied the game.