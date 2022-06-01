Bevvy of underclassmen not slowing down Comets personal expectations

When Charles City's softball team took the diamond on Tuesday night, it was one of the younger lineups it has trotted out in recent memory.

Just two seniors – centerfielder Lydia Staudt and third baseman Rachel Chambers – were a part of its defensive alignment. The rest of the infield and outfield were either juniors, sophomores or freshmen.

Don't let the small amount of seniors and heavy dosage of sophomores get in the way of the Comets bond.

"We got underestimated this year, but we're also tight-knit and close," sophomore catcher Alex Wohlers said. "All of us have been friends forever so it is easy to be all on the field together. It just works."

For a program that didn't hoist a Northeast Iowa Conference title last summer or get to a regional final, Charles City isn't diminishing expectations in 2022.

It still believes it will be a team to watch for over the next two months.

"My expectations and their expectations are high," Comets head coach Brian Bohlen said. "We know we've got the pieces. We've got the ability to be a really good team, it is just going to take some learning."

Those underclassmen were the main reasons behind Charles City's 11-1 and 12-2 doubleheader sweep of Waverly-Shell Rock at home in the first NEIC contests of the season.

Wohlers belted two home runs in Game 2 and finished three extra base hits. Junior first baseman Ava Ellis ripped three doubles and drove in four total runs in the twinbill.

Payton Hadley had three hits and three runs scored over the two contests while Emerson Bohlen recorded three RBIs in the opener.

"Hitting wasn't our strong suit at the beginning of the year, but everybody keeps putting in time," Ellis said.

Coach Bohlen understands some in-game situations will show some of the Comets (3-3, 2-0 NEIC) inexperience. Couple instances over the course of the night was on a bunt that was popped up in Game 1, everyone on the infield didn't react quick enough to record an out.

Another that happened in Game 2 was WSR's runner overran third base on a single and Collins, at shortstop, didn't see it for a potential out.

"There's those in-game scenarios that young kids haven't experienced or they're not aware of," Coach Bohlen said. "The learning is there."

The pitching was a question mark following the graduation of stalwart Dani Reetz. The reigns of Charles City's No. 1 pitcher have been handed to Natalie White.

White, a junior, was the underdog last year in pitching for most of the year on junior varsity before being thrusted into the circle for the second half of the season and winning a postseason game.

The right-hander wiggled out of four walks and a handful of 3-ball counts to allow one earned run in the Game 1 win.

"It is the first time all season I've seen her get tough and pitch with some attitude," Coach Bohlen said.

Sophomore Claire Girkin got the nod in the nightcap and struck out six. She did not throw a single inning of varsity action as a freshman.

Still, Wohlers saw both of them put in a lot of time over the offseason that made her confident they can be the Comets top two pitchers.

"For Natalie, her movement is incredible. Her improvement is insane," Wohlers said. "She (Claire) worked really hard."

Ellis agreed with Wohlers' statement of Charles City being a "tight-knit" team. That alone won't be enough to head back to the top of the conference standings and push for a regional final in Class 4A.

It is not a bad starting point, though.

"It is a key to our success," Ellis said. "Confidence is going to be key and our work ethic just needs to keep excelling."

Zach Martin is a sports reporter for the Globe Gazette. Reach him via email at zachary.martin@globegazette.com and follow him on Twitter @zach_martin95.

