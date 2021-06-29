Better at-bats lead Vikings to comeback triumph over Bulldogs

Northwood-Kensett would get runners into scoring position on Tuesday night with ease. It couldn't bring them home.
It stranded the bases loaded in the fifth and a runner on second in both the fourth and sixth inning.
That has been a theme of its season.
"We know one more hit, we could've gotten it," starting pitcher Kayla Senne said.
With their backs against the wall trailing by two, the Vikings put together a seventh inning that more free passes then hits.
Kennedy Christianson slapped the go-ahead two-run single into shallow right field with two outs to complete the comeback and spur Northwood-Kensett to a 6-4 victory over Lake Mills at the Lake Mills Athletic Complex.
"I moved my hips more and I wanted to get them home," Christianson said.
Its the second win of the season for the Vikings over the Bulldogs. The first game, an 8-6 decision, came at their home tournament. This one was just as dramatic.
Lindsey Moore led off with a hit by pitch. Senne dribbled a single and both runners advanced on the first wild pitch from Lake Mills starter Scout Kohagen.
Another wild pitch scored Moore. Teagan Johnson was hit by a pitch and Addy Bachtle's bunt stayed just inside the line for a single to load the bases full of Vikings (8-14).
Jasmine Renteria plated Senne on a fielder's choice to tie the game and two batters later, Christianson delivered the cap of a four-run frame.
"We took better swings and swung at better pitches," Northwood-Kensett head coach Greg Parks said. "Get down in the count, you're not going to get the pitch you want to hit. We had the right people up."
Kohagen's night was set with a loss despite striking out 10 batters in a full seven innings. The freshman right-hander threw four wild pitches, hit two batters and one passed ball.
"I was in my head," Kohagen said.
Bulldogs head coach Bill Byrnes did not consider pulling her.
"It could be age, experience," he said. "She's been our go-to pitcher the last month and we got some good confidence in her."
Lake Mills (9-11) didn't go away quietly.
Finley Rogstad reached base via a one-out walk then Madison Edwards ripped a double that stayed inside the park to put the tying run in scoring position.
Senne proceeded to strike out Kit Byars and Brynn Rogers to end the game. The senior finished with 12 on the night and puts her at 750 career strikeouts.
"I've been in that situation many times," Senne said. "Although it is nerve-wracking, you use your adrenaline to help you win that situation."
The right-hander's impact was felt at the plate, too. After Lake Mills jumped out to a 2-0 lead in the second, Senne tied it up with a two-run dinger to dead center in the third.
Byars notched an RBI single up the middle to score Edwards, who reached on a triple, in the fourth then Natalie Brandenburg raced all the way home for an inside-the-park home run to put the Bulldogs up 4-2 after four complete.
Rogers finished with a pair of singles for Lake Mills; Bachtle roped a pair of hits for Northwood-Kensett.
"We're making plays, we're making people earn the runs," Parks said. "We're getting the confidence and we made some great plays on the infield tonight."
Zach Martin is a sports reporter for the Globe Gazette. Reach him via email at zachary.martin@globegazette.com and follow him on Twitter @zach_martin95.