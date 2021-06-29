Better at-bats lead Vikings to comeback triumph over Bulldogs

Northwood-Kensett would get runners into scoring position on Tuesday night with ease. It couldn't bring them home.

It stranded the bases loaded in the fifth and a runner on second in both the fourth and sixth inning.

That has been a theme of its season.

"We know one more hit, we could've gotten it," starting pitcher Kayla Senne said.

With their backs against the wall trailing by two, the Vikings put together a seventh inning that more free passes then hits.

Kennedy Christianson slapped the go-ahead two-run single into shallow right field with two outs to complete the comeback and spur Northwood-Kensett to a 6-4 victory over Lake Mills at the Lake Mills Athletic Complex.

"I moved my hips more and I wanted to get them home," Christianson said.

Its the second win of the season for the Vikings over the Bulldogs. The first game, an 8-6 decision, came at their home tournament. This one was just as dramatic.

Lindsey Moore led off with a hit by pitch. Senne dribbled a single and both runners advanced on the first wild pitch from Lake Mills starter Scout Kohagen.