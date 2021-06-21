Area roundup: Newman Catholic softball bashes six homeruns in home tournament wins

The Newman Catholic softball team made things look easy on Saturday in its two home tournament games against Hudson and Madrid.
The Knights made the ball-park look small, too.
Newman Catholic hit six home runs between the two games, earning a 16-6 victory over Hudson and a 3-1 win over Madrid. The two wins improved the Knights' record to 19-5 on the season.
In the win over Hudson, the Knights needed just five innings to beat the Pirates. An eight-run fifth frame was enough to put the Pirates away. Ellie Determan led the Knights at the plate with four hits and two homeruns. Madi Elwood and Faith Wadle each hit a homerun in the win as well.
In the closer 3-1 win over Madrid, the Knights scored one run in the second, fourth and fifth frames. The Tigers' only run came in the top of the sixth. Leah Martinez went all seven innings in the circle, striking out 10 batters. Wadle had two more solo home runs in the game.
Softball
Central Springs splits with top-ranked teams
The Class 2A, No. 6 Central Springs softball team played two of the top teams in the state on Saturday at Fort Dodge.
The Panthers beat Class 1A, No. 1 Newell-Fonda, 2-1, and dropped a 4-0 loss to Class 4A, No. 1 Winterset.
In the win over Newell-Fonda, the two teams each scored a run in the third inning. Heading into the sixth frame, the score was locked at one run apiece. Then, the Panthers scored a run in the bottom of the sixth inning and held the Mustangs scoreless in the top of the seventh to earn the close win. Abby Pate went 2-for-2 at the plate with an RBI and a triple. Cooper Klaahsen went all seven innings and struck out six batters.
In the 4-0 loss to big school No. 1 Winterset, the Panthers managed only four hits and couldn't plate a runner. The Huskies scored a run in the third inning and three more in the fifth. The Panthers had four different batters earn one hit.
The Panthers are now 18-6 on the season.
Northwood-Kensett wins two at West Hancock tournament
West Hancock hosted Eagle Grove, Manson-NW Webster and Northwood-Kensett on Saturday. The Vikings earned two wins and the Eagles dropped two.
Northwood-Kensett beat West Hancock, 9-2 to start the day. The Vikings scored at least one run in all five of the first five innings. The Eagles' two runs came in the top of the fourth frame. Kayla Senne led the Vikings with two hits. In the circle, Senne also had 16 strikeouts. There were no additional stats available on VarsityBound for the Eagles.
The Vikings also beat Eagle Grove, 11-2, on Saturday. Northwood-Kensett controlled the game from start to finish. Senne led the Vikings at the plate and in the circle again with two hits and 11 strikeouts, respectively.
West Hancock's other loss came in a 13-1 loss to Manson-NW Webster. The Eagles dropped to 1-13 and the Vikings improved to 5-12.
Forest City, Hampton-Dumont-CAL play at North Butler
The Forest City and Hampton-Dumont-CAL softball teams played at North Butler over the weekend.
The Bulldogs went 1-1 on the weekend, with the lone win coming against Forest City. The Indians dropped two losses.
Hampton-Dumont-CAL controlled the game against Forest City from start to finish, beating the Indians 13-3 in five innings. Addy Showalter led HDC with three hits and three RBIs. There were no additional stats available on VarsityBound for Forest City.
The Bulldogs dropped a 13-3 loss to North Butler and Forest City lost, 9-5, to Janesville. The Indians are now 5-13 and HDC is now 9-6.
Garner-Hayfield-Ventura drops two at Newman tournament
While the Newman Catholic softball team flourished at home, the GHV softball team struggled to get things going at the same tournament.
The Cardinals dropped a 5-1 loss to Madrid and an 18-4 loss to Hudson. With the losses, GHV is now 8-11.
Hudson earned the 18-4 win in six innings after a seven-run top of the sixth frame. Morgan Krein led the Cardinals with three hits, but the Cardinals managed just six hits as a team.
In the 5-1 loss to Madrid, the Cardinals managed six hits as a team, and all six were singles. The lone run for GHV came in the bottom of the sixth.
Baseball
Clear Lake goes 1-1 at Thomas Jefferson High School
The Clear Lake baseball team earned one win and one loss at a tournament in Council Bluffs on Saturday. With the split games, the Lions are now 10-6 on the season.
In the opening game of the tournament, the Lions beat Council Bluffs-Jefferson, 12-8. An eight-run second inning by Clear Lake proved to be the difference in the win. Austin Warnke led the Lions with three hits and three RBIs. Clear Lake had 15 hits in the win.
The Lions dropped an 8-0 loss to Sioux City North to round out their day. There were no additional stats available on VarsityBound for either team.
Hampton-Dumont-CAL splits at Waterloo
The Hampton-Dumont-CAL baseball team traveled to play at the Waterloo Riverfront Stadium for two games on Saturday. The Bulldogs walked away with a win and a loss.
In the opener, the Bulldogs earned a 4-2 win over Carlisle. In that win, the two teams were tied at two runs apiece heading into the final two innings. In the bottom of the sixth, HDC scored two runs to distance itself and earn the win. Mario De La Cruz had two hits and an RBI at the plate for the Bulldogs. Marco Guerrero went all seven innings and earned the win on the mound.
In the second game of the day, the Bulldogs struggled against Davenport West and lost, 8-1. HDC managed just three total hits as a team and scored its lone run of the game in the first inning.
The Bulldogs are now 5-12 on the season with the win and loss.
Newman Catholic holds steady at top of Class 1A rankings
Newman Catholic has been dominant again to start the season, and the Iowa High School Baseball voters have taken notice.
The Knights were again ranked No. 1 at the top of the Class 1A rankings released on Monday.
Newman Catholic earned four wins last week and improved its record to 18-1 on the season. The lone loss came at the beginning of the year to ranked 4A school Dowling Catholic.
