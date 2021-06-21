Area roundup: Newman Catholic softball bashes six homeruns in home tournament wins

In the win over Newell-Fonda, the two teams each scored a run in the third inning. Heading into the sixth frame, the score was locked at one run apiece. Then, the Panthers scored a run in the bottom of the sixth inning and held the Mustangs scoreless in the top of the seventh to earn the close win. Abby Pate went 2-for-2 at the plate with an RBI and a triple. Cooper Klaahsen went all seven innings and struck out six batters.

In the 4-0 loss to big school No. 1 Winterset, the Panthers managed only four hits and couldn't plate a runner. The Huskies scored a run in the third inning and three more in the fifth. The Panthers had four different batters earn one hit.

The Panthers are now 18-6 on the season.

Northwood-Kensett wins two at West Hancock tournament

West Hancock hosted Eagle Grove, Manson-NW Webster and Northwood-Kensett on Saturday. The Vikings earned two wins and the Eagles dropped two.

Northwood-Kensett beat West Hancock, 9-2 to start the day. The Vikings scored at least one run in all five of the first five innings. The Eagles' two runs came in the top of the fourth frame. Kayla Senne led the Vikings with two hits. In the circle, Senne also had 16 strikeouts. There were no additional stats available on VarsityBound for the Eagles.