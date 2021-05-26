Area Roundup: Charles City softball defeats North Butler in a wild game

Charles City and North Butler put on a doozy of a performance on Tuesday night.
Twenty total runs crossed the plate at Charles City High School. The home side happened to have a couple of more players head back to the dugout with a smile on their face in the win.
Thanks to 13 hits – five of them for extra bases – the Class 4A No. 9 Comets fended off the Bearcats 12-8 to start the year 2-0.
They scored nine runs in the first and second inning then scored two insurance runs in the sixth after North Butler rallied to bring it within two.
Charles City's Rachel Chambers belted a home run and had four RBIs, part of a 3-for-4 day at the plate. Lydia Staudt was 4-for-4 while Ashlyn Hoeft had three hits.
Softball
Riceville 4, North Fayette Valley 0: The Wildcats shut out the TigerHawks to move to 2-0 on the season.
Sophomore third baseman Madison Mauser went 3-for-4 at the dish with a pair of RBIs while Morgan Fair allowed four hits with three strikeouts in the circle.
Central Springs 12, Nashua-Plainfield 0 (3 inn.): It was a quick night for the Class 2A No. 3 Panthers as they cruised past the Huskies in three innings.
Abby Pate had three hits, two of them doubles, and a pair of RBIs while Kaylea Fessler tossed a no-hitter with eight strikeouts.
Waukee 10-11, Mason City 0-0: The Mohawks dropped their season-opening doubleheader to the Class 5A No. 3 Warriors at home.
Gwen Fiser had the lone hit in the opener and nightcap for Mason City.
Spirit Lake 12, Forest City 1: In a battle of Indians, it was Spirit Lake that got the upper hand, needing just five innings to defeat Forest City.
Senior Ellie Caylor had the lone RBI for Forest City in the third inning.
Baseball
Newman Catholic 6, Clear Lake 2: Sparked by a stellar outing from junior Nash Holmgaard, the Class 1A No. 4 Knights defeated the Lions on the road.
Holmgaard tossed 106 pitches and finished with 11 strikeouts while allowing four hits and three walks. No offensive stats were published online. The Knights scored three runs in the third.
Andrew Formanek blasted a solo home run and Austin Warnke had the other RBI for Clear Lake.
St. Ansgar 3, Crestwood 1: Trailing by a run, the Saints put together two in the fourth and an insurance run in the fifth to defeat the Cadets to move to 2-0 on the year.
Ryan Cole, Regan Witt and Alex Hansen crossed the plate for St. Ansgar.
South Hamilton 9, Hampton-Dumont-CAL 2: A barrage of runs by the Hawks offense made the hole to big to overcome for the Bulldogs in their season opener.
Two runs were scored in the first, third and fourth inning for South Hamilton. Logan Pfeffer had the lone RBI in a two-run third for Hampton-Dumont-CAL.
Nashua-Plainfield 6, Central Springs 3: Allowing all of the Huskies runs in the opening two innings was too big of a deficit to overcome for the Panthers in a home setback.
Out of the No. 8 spot in the lineup, catcher Brock Mathers had the lone RBI for Central Springs. He and Chase Berding were the only batters that registered a hit.
Spirit Lake 11, Forest City 7: Eight runs in the third inning pushed Spirit Lake past Forest City in a home contest.
Forest City was walked 12 times, but could only muster two hits against Spirit Lake's pitchers. Catcher Kellen Moore had three of the seven RBIs for Forest City.
Waukee 10-11, Mason City 0-2: Like the softball team, the Mohawks dropped their season-opening twinbill to the Warriors at home. No stats were published online.