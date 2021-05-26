Area Roundup: Charles City softball defeats North Butler in a wild game

Charles City and North Butler put on a doozy of a performance on Tuesday night.

Twenty total runs crossed the plate at Charles City High School. The home side happened to have a couple of more players head back to the dugout with a smile on their face in the win.

Thanks to 13 hits – five of them for extra bases – the Class 4A No. 9 Comets fended off the Bearcats 12-8 to start the year 2-0.

They scored nine runs in the first and second inning then scored two insurance runs in the sixth after North Butler rallied to bring it within two.

Charles City's Rachel Chambers belted a home run and had four RBIs, part of a 3-for-4 day at the plate. Lydia Staudt was 4-for-4 while Ashlyn Hoeft had three hits.

Softball

Riceville 4, North Fayette Valley 0: The Wildcats shut out the TigerHawks to move to 2-0 on the season.

Sophomore third baseman Madison Mauser went 3-for-4 at the dish with a pair of RBIs while Morgan Fair allowed four hits with three strikeouts in the circle.