Angell improves swings, powers top-ranked Central Springs to third straight win

Angell flexed her muscles to right field for a no-doubter to cap her day with six RBIs, two hits and two runs scored. That was the finale as Central Springs scored six runs on four hits and batted around to break the game open in the fourth.

"Yesterday at batting practice, it was one simple hand fix," Angell said. "I got some big hits."

Its first two runs in the first frame weren't caused by a hit, rather an RBI walk and a wild pitch. The Panthers didn't nab their first hit until the third, when Kiley Hanft found an opening on the infield for a single.

Hanft, Pate and Aurora Stepleton joined Angell with two hits. Stepleton drove in three runs, the final two on an RBI single that came before Angell's second home run.

Central Springs drew seven walks against Knights pitcher Leah Martinez.

"We try to get them to start knowing what their pitch is," Nelson said.

Newman Catholic head coach Tom Dunn felt like the adjustments didn't happen quickly, both for Martinez and his offense that was limited to four hits.

"They show you what happens when you elevate the ball," Dunn said. "If they're not going to give what you think is a strike, you got to adjust over an inch and we didn't do that tonight."