After tough 2020 season, Hampton-Dumont-CAL softball readies for regional final

What a difference a year can make.
At least, that's what the Hampton-Dumont-CAL (HDC) softball team thinks after a 12-2 Class 3A regional semifinal win in five innings over Clear Lake on Friday night in Hampton.
A second postseason win this summer is a complete turnaround from the summer of 2020, where the Bulldogs played in just 10 overall games and had to forfeit its first round regional game due to COVID-19.
"It was hard last year saying goodbye to the game a little early, only 10 games. Today, it just feels great," junior pitcher Avery Hanson said after Friday's win. "It's something that I've always wanted to do. Ever since I came in eighth grade year, we haven't gotten past the first round. Just being able to be here feels good."
The Bulldogs scored four runs in the bottom of the first inning, one run in the fourth frame and seven runs in the fifth in the win over North Central Conference foe Clear Lake.
For HDC head coach Kelsey Enslin, this postseason run almost makes up for missing out on so much softball last summer.
"We talked about that," Enslin said. "We haven't done a tournament game in a whole year because of COVID, so to come in and play the way we've been playing is awesome."
Before the win against Clear Lake, the Bulldogs opened up their postseason with a 5-3 victory against Garner-Hayfield-Ventura.
While that was a good win for the program, the Bulldogs didn't show up as much as they did against Clear Lake in the following game. HDC had 12 hits at the plate and Hanson pitched all five innings, striking out five.
"If we can hit like that and Ave can throw like she does, then we can compete with anybody," Enslin said.
The Bulldogs are now one win away from doing something that hasn't been done in the program's history since 1979: qualify for the state tournament.
But sitting between them and that goal is the second-ranked team in Class 3A, Mount Vernon.
"Don't put too much pressure. We've got to come in ready," Hanson said. "We've got to believe. Softball is an either-or team sport."
At 33-4, the Mount Vernon softball team has been one of the best in the state throughout the 2021 season.
Led by junior Maia Bentley at the plate (.519 batting average) and junior Jenna Sprague in the circle (1.07 ERA, 224 strikeouts), the Mustangs will surely be one of the toughest challenges the Bulldogs have faced all season.
Although Enslin knows how good the Mustangs are, she also knows how good her own team is playing at this point in the season. She believes that the Bulldogs have a real shot at pulling off the upset.
"Come with the same energy we did tonight," Enslin said. "They get ready the same way we do. We always say the game doesn't know who is supposed to win. We need to clean up our defense, but if we do those things and go in and hit, I think we've got a shot."
Hampton-Dumont-CAL will take on Mount Vernon in the Class 3A, Region 5 final at 5 p.m. on Monday at Mount Vernon.
