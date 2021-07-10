After tough 2020 season, Hampton-Dumont-CAL softball readies for regional final

While that was a good win for the program, the Bulldogs didn't show up as much as they did against Clear Lake in the following game. HDC had 12 hits at the plate and Hanson pitched all five innings, striking out five.

"If we can hit like that and Ave can throw like she does, then we can compete with anybody," Enslin said.

The Bulldogs are now one win away from doing something that hasn't been done in the program's history since 1979: qualify for the state tournament.

But sitting between them and that goal is the second-ranked team in Class 3A, Mount Vernon.

"Don't put too much pressure. We've got to come in ready," Hanson said. "We've got to believe. Softball is an either-or team sport."

At 33-4, the Mount Vernon softball team has been one of the best in the state throughout the 2021 season.

Led by junior Maia Bentley at the plate (.519 batting average) and junior Jenna Sprague in the circle (1.07 ERA, 224 strikeouts), the Mustangs will surely be one of the toughest challenges the Bulldogs have faced all season.