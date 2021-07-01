Accountability, youth has Lake Mills near the top of conference standings

When Lake Mills' softball team was taking part in pregame infield prior to Tuesday's game against Northwood-Kensett, sophomore catcher Madison Edwards didn't have a softball in her hands.

Three players behind home plate did. Edwards was vocal in making sure those three pay attention and stay active.

"Last year, we weren't true and good at leadership," Edwards said.

That is not a problem this season, which is one of the many reasons why the Bulldogs have risen from bottom feeder of the Top of Iowa West Conference to a team that will likely be a top-4 finisher in 2021.

It is a group that doesn't have a senior and only three juniors. The rest of the starting lineup consists of three sophomores and five freshman.

Those two younger grades grew up playing on the same travel ball team together in middle school. It was there they developed a love for the game.

"We've all had a passion for it," Edwards said. "Last year, we had a few people that truly didn't care about it. We've been building up our love and it's definitely helped us."

In the early part of the year, Lake Mills trotted out Leah Moen to the circle. Over the last month, head coach Bill Byrnes has gone to freshman Scout Kohagen.