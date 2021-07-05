A look at the 16 area teams as softball postseason nears

North Iowa won the first game 10-4 then West Hancock flipped the script and won the second contest 5-4, which is also the last time it won a game. Both sides are entering on a losing streak of at least six games, so something will give.

The Eagles will need to cut down the strikeouts in order to win. They have 124 on the season to just 42 walks. Four pitchers could see time in the circle, and will need to throw the game of their lives as they have a combined ERA of 13.08.

Central Springs

If there has been one constant in North Iowa this summer, it has been the Class 2A No. 5 Panthers.

They have been one the elite teams in the state with an offense that has few weaknesses and a pitcher in sophomore Cooper Klaahsen that is shutdown good on any given night.

So, what can stop Central Springs from making yet another trip to Fort Dodge? Two things.

One, it did not get put into an easy regional. Lake Mills is not a team it saw in the regular season and the Bulldogs can put up runs in a hurry. The Panthers needed a walk-off to beat West Fork on June 23. And the bottom half as a top-10 team in Columbus Catholic and a 20-win South Hardin team.