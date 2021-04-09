Young talent ignites Cardinals to perfect start

Hejlik and freshman Jenna Pringnitz each took a penalty kick to defeat the Lions for the first time since 2016.

The word associated with the Class of 2023 and 2024 is "athletes."

"It's been really great to be able to play with them and mentor them along the way," senior Jayden Frank said. "They have a lot of people out, they're all really close, and move as a unit."

Still, none of them are "pure" soccer players. They all play multiple sports. Yet, so far, there has been no glaring teachable moments.

"They continue to get better everyday," junior netminder Chloe Frank said. "We've learned a lot this year."

More so in the game against Clear Lake, there were moments where that inexperience was glaringly noticeable.

GHV got called for four handballs. It committed more fouls (seven) than shots taken (three). For the final 73 minutes of regulation and all 20 minutes in both overtime periods, it didn't control position.

That's all fine and dandy in Graham's eyes.

"Those first seven minutes looked really, really good," he said. "It was a little scrappy, that's just how it is here."