Young talent ignites Cardinals to perfect start

When your girls soccer program is starting six of its nine underclassmen on the roster, there's a chance things aren't so leveled.
Don't tell that to Garner-Hayfield-Ventura.
The Cardinals have allowed their offense and defense to shine in their 2-0 start to the season. They've nabbed a 6-2 victory over Hampton-Dumont-CAL then turned around and defeated Clear Lake 1-0 (4-3 PK's).
"The girls are tired, but it's well deserved," GHV head coach Jared Graham said. "A win is a win and that's all we're going to look at it as."
It's been anything but smooth sailing for the Cardinals since the 2012 season.
They have had just one winning record in the last nine years, went winless in 2018 and in two of the last five campaigns, they ended with five victories.
Yet Graham believes this collection of young talent can steer GHV toward prominence.
"This class could potentially be with the best class that comes through GHV soccer," he said. "A few years working on soccer, they could go a long, long way."
So far, the returns have been noticeable.
Freshman forward Katelynn Knoll had a hat trick in the victory over the Bulldogs, while Ali Hess (freshman), Rebecca Hejlik (sophomore) and Knoll each had an assist.
Hejlik and freshman Jenna Pringnitz each took a penalty kick to defeat the Lions for the first time since 2016.
The word associated with the Class of 2023 and 2024 is "athletes."
"It's been really great to be able to play with them and mentor them along the way," senior Jayden Frank said. "They have a lot of people out, they're all really close, and move as a unit."
Still, none of them are "pure" soccer players. They all play multiple sports. Yet, so far, there has been no glaring teachable moments.
"They continue to get better everyday," junior netminder Chloe Frank said. "We've learned a lot this year."
More so in the game against Clear Lake, there were moments where that inexperience was glaringly noticeable.
GHV got called for four handballs. It committed more fouls (seven) than shots taken (three). For the final 73 minutes of regulation and all 20 minutes in both overtime periods, it didn't control position.
That's all fine and dandy in Graham's eyes.
"Those first seven minutes looked really, really good," he said. "It was a little scrappy, that's just how it is here."
The Cardinals will get Clear Lake again on May, 10. They'll face Mason City on the road three days later. The schedule gets harder, but the experience will grow.