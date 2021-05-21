'Tough and resilient': A look at the Garner-Hayfield-Ventura boys soccer team's success

The Garner-Hayfield-Ventura boys soccer team is tough and resilient.
At least that's the best way GHV head coach Josh Banse can describe his team.
The Cardinals have shown those two team characteristics time and time again in a 2021 season where the squad set the school record for wins (11) and won its first playoff match since 2017.
"We're not selfish. We work really hard together," Banse said. "They're just buying in to what we're talking about. And that's culture, that's working hard and playing for each other. It's been really fun."
That toughness and resiliency was on full display in Thursday night's first round Class 1A, substate 2 matchup against Gladbrook-Reinbeck. After heading into the half tied at two goals apiece, the Rebels scored a quick two goals in the second period to go up, 4-2.
Instead of hanging their heads and quitting, the Cardinals responded with four consecutive goals to win the match.
"Toughness and resilience? Definitely on display tonight," Banse said after the win. "Against a well-coached and skilled team like Gladbrook-Reinbeck, you can't be down two goals in the second and then come back and win by two. That's tough and being resilient."
Really, you can look back at the regular season and you'll see what Banse is talking about with his guys.
The Cardinals lost four out of their first six matches to start off the spring season. Since then, the boys in black and red have went 10-2, including the postseason victory. The 11 regular season wins were the most in program history.
"It's the will to want to win," junior Ben Furst said. "That's really all it is. We just want it more than everyone else."
Furst was one of the two players on the team who scored two goals in the playoff victory. As effective as he was on Thursday night, he's really not the star on the team.
In fact, that could be the secret to the success. There is no star on the team.
The Cardinals have four players that have seven or more goals on the season. Senior Kevin Meyers leads the team with 10 goals, but in Thursday's game, he actually came off the bench.
"I think we're good at passing the ball around," Furst said. "Nobody really likes to be selfish. We just want to win."
In the only other season where the GHV boys soccer program won 10 games, the Cardinals advanced all the way to the state soccer tournament. That was in 2017.
Five years later, the Cardinals are looking to qualify for state once again. But getting there will be a tough challenge, as the next game up is against Class 1A, No. 11 Denver on the road.
GHV as already seen the Cyclones once this season. The Cardinals dropped a 4-1 match in just the second game of the year back in early April.
"Probably our worst game, but Denver is a really solid team," Banse said. "They've got the leading scorer in the state. We're going to have to come up with something to stop that and contain that. But I don't think this is the last time you're going to hear from us."
GHV plays Denver in the second round of the Class 1A, substate 2 bracket at 6:30 p.m. on Monday at the Denver Athletic Complex.
Gunnar Davis covers sports. Reach him via email at Gunnar.Davis@GlobeGazette.com or by phone 641-421-0598.