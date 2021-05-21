'Tough and resilient': A look at the Garner-Hayfield-Ventura boys soccer team's success

The Cardinals lost four out of their first six matches to start off the spring season. Since then, the boys in black and red have went 10-2, including the postseason victory. The 11 regular season wins were the most in program history.

"It's the will to want to win," junior Ben Furst said. "That's really all it is. We just want it more than everyone else."

Furst was one of the two players on the team who scored two goals in the playoff victory. As effective as he was on Thursday night, he's really not the star on the team.

In fact, that could be the secret to the success. There is no star on the team.

The Cardinals have four players that have seven or more goals on the season. Senior Kevin Meyers leads the team with 10 goals, but in Thursday's game, he actually came off the bench.

"I think we're good at passing the ball around," Furst said. "Nobody really likes to be selfish. We just want to win."

In the only other season where the GHV boys soccer program won 10 games, the Cardinals advanced all the way to the state soccer tournament. That was in 2017.