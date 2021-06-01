'They deserved to get that win': Mason City girls soccer aims for second postseason victory

The Mason City girls soccer team did something that hasn't happened very often in program history on Friday night.

Win a postseason soccer match.

The Mohawks earned a 2-1 win over Waterloo United on the road in the opening round of the Class 3A, Region 6 bracket.

As important as the win was to the program overall, first-year head coach Shannon Dykstra was even more excited for the girls, who have bought in fully to what he and his coaches have been preaching all season.

"They were thrilled," Dykstra said about his players. "We talked a lot before the game and after, this is exactly where you want to be. You want to be in a tight match and a match where you have a little pressure and everything you do it going to matter."

After a goal scored on a free kick by Claudia Sewell in the ninth minute, the Mohawks headed into the break leading, 1-0. The second goal of the night for Mason City came early in the second period when Emma Garrett scored off a Reggi Spotts assist.

Waterloo United scored on a free kick of its own in the 66th minute, but never earned another to tie up the match.