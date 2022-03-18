Six storylines to watch for in soccer, tennis this spring

After a few weeks of practice, prep soccer and tennis seasons will be in full swing.

Cownie Soccer Complex in Des Moines is the final destination for the best teams on the soccer pitch. For boys tennis, Cedar Rapids (Class 2A) and Waterloo (1A) are the final stops. On the girls side, Iowa City (2A) and Waterloo (1A) will be where the top singles players and doubles tandems converge for the state tourney.

Here are six storylines, three apiece, to keep an eye on for both spring sports.

Soccer

High-scoring duo back for Lions

Clear Lake's offensive attack was built around Travaughn Luyobya and Kinnick Clabaugh, two forwards that combined for 32 goals last season. Their speed and ball-dribbling skills bothered opponents.

Those two return as the Lions look to get into a substate final after losing to Columbus Catholic 5-1 in the semis a year ago. Clear Lake started the year 3-0, then won just three games over the span of a month.

Five of those 10 losses from mid-April to mid-May were by either one or two goals. The Lions bring back nine guys that started double digit matches in 2021.

Charles City now has standalone soccer programs

After being co-ed for a few years, the Comets will be embarking on their first season in which their boys and girls soccer teams will be their own entity.

Hayley Fransen, a Mason City and NIACC grad, is taking over as the first ever head coach of the Charles City girls team. She played soccer in high school and college; she is also a teacher at the middle school.

Charles City went 2-16 last season. There were a handful of girls on that team that are likely to be on its girls roster for the season-opener.

Meader, Schmid aim to push Bulldogs past three wins

Hampton-Dumont-CAL had a resurgent softball season in the summer of 2021, getting to a regional final. Its girls basketball program finished second in the North Central Conference this winter.

After one win in 2019 and three wins in 2021, the Bulldogs girls soccer program aims to be the next female sport going upwards. They bring back 10 players that took the field in at least nine matches last spring.

Seniors Lauren Meader and Franka Schmid are the cornerstones has they combined for 15 goals, 14 assists and 44 points last season. Goalkeeper Faith Grover also returns, as does a nine-person sophomore class.

Tennis

Mason City girls still youthful, but more experienced

There was a realistic possibility that Mason City wasn't going to have a tennis season last spring. Now, it has a core of three that are expected to take the next step towards plenty of wins.

Celine Matthews, a state qualifier in doubles as a freshman, is the most likely to take over as Mason City's No. 1 singles player in the lineup. She went 8-4 as the No. 2 last season.

Chloe Callanan and Rylei Brick both have a high chance to move into the Nos. 2 and 3 spots in the Mason City lineup. It has to replace three seniors that occupied the bottom two spots in the lineup and find a No. 4 player.

Lions bring back five of six spots in boys lineup

Clear Lake got hot at the end of April and up until the earl portion of May, winning four straight duals by comfortable margins. Three of those wins came over North Central Conference foes.

The vast majority of the Lions' lineup from last spring returns to the fold, spearheaded by senior Jaxon Gerhardt as their No. 1 singles player and junior Ben Loge, their No. 2 player.

Justin Kerr (No. 3), Cabot Neuberger (No. 5) and Carter Markwardt (No. 6) also are expected back. Markwardt was the only player in Clear Lake's lineup that posted a winning singles record at 6-3.

Potential individual state qualifiers from the area

There were three total individual state qualifiers from the area. Two of them, both on the girls side, have graduated. Mason City's Reed Kruger, a sophomore, is the one that returns.

Kruger is expected to fully take over the No. 1 singles role in the Mason City lineup. He's aiming to be a two-time state qualifier. Of the two doubles tandems that qualified for the state tournament, only Matthews from Mason City is back.

Depending on the draw, she could be in play to qualify for state in singles.

Zach Martin is a sports reporter for the Globe Gazette. Reach him via email at zachary.martin@globegazette.com and follow him on Twitter @zach_martin95.

