North Iowa Pacesetter: Dodd hopes to leave it all out on the pitch in last year for Lions soccer

Darby Dodd transferred to Clear Lake from Iowa Falls-Alden before her junior year with the hopes of becoming a standout player in both basketball and soccer.

Two knee surgeries and a COVID-19-canceled junior soccer season later, she's finally getting the opportunity to make the most out of those hopes on the pitch this spring.

The senior leads the Lions girls soccer team in points (31) and goals (15).

"She's a fantastic kid and just an overall really good person," Clear Lake coach Greg Jennings said. "Easy to coach. She does whatever you ask her to do. Unselfish. You look at her goals and she's got 15 on the season, but she gives it out just as much as she takes. She's a good team leader."

Dodd was named North Iowa Pacesetter after scoring all five of the team's goals in the last three games, including a hat trick against Webster City on Tuesday night on the road.

She always knew that she would have success if she managed to find a way to stay healthy and available for her team. After all, she's been working on her game since she was very little.