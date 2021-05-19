North Iowa Pacesetter: Dodd hopes to leave it all out on the pitch in last year for Lions soccer

Darby Dodd transferred to Clear Lake from Iowa Falls-Alden before her junior year with the hopes of becoming a standout player in both basketball and soccer.
Two knee surgeries and a COVID-19-canceled junior soccer season later, she's finally getting the opportunity to make the most out of those hopes on the pitch this spring.
The senior leads the Lions girls soccer team in points (31) and goals (15).
"She's a fantastic kid and just an overall really good person," Clear Lake coach Greg Jennings said. "Easy to coach. She does whatever you ask her to do. Unselfish. You look at her goals and she's got 15 on the season, but she gives it out just as much as she takes. She's a good team leader."
Dodd was named North Iowa Pacesetter after scoring all five of the team's goals in the last three games, including a hat trick against Webster City on Tuesday night on the road.
She always knew that she would have success if she managed to find a way to stay healthy and available for her team. After all, she's been working on her game since she was very little.
"Not many people have soccer as their main priority sport, it's kind of just their second thing. But soccer has been my main thing since I was little," Dodd said. "I've played soccer since I was 6, so I think I've just put in the work. I've been doing it since I was little so it comes a little more naturally to me."
The Lions started off the season a little rough with two losses in shootouts. Since those two close games, Clear Lake has won nine games against only three losses.
Jennings says Dodd has been a driving force in all of his team's victories.
"She just does her thing. I think that's what's special about her. I really haven't coached many people like her," Jennings said. "Her soccer IQ is impressive. The way she sees things and kind of directs traffic out there. She gets her teammates where they need to be so they can have opportunities themselves."
Although she's been the driving force behind her team's success, staying healthy has been a concern for Dodd in the past.
She's had two surgeries over the past few years on her left knee. One of those was a scope to clean out some cartilage. The other was to repair her meniscus.
Although she's fully back to being healthy at the moment, she does don a knee brace during practice and games to add stability. The injuries have also put a damper toward any hopes of playing at the next level.
"I really was looking forward to playing either soccer or basketball in college, but unfortunately I'm not going to be able to with my two knee surgeries," Dodd said. "I'm just not going to be able to hold up for another four years."
Because she knows that she'll be hanging up the cleats when the season is done, she's making sure to get the most out of them before it's all said an done.
"This is my last season and my last go for all sports in high school and for the future, too," Dodd said. "Just making sure I leave everything out here on the field, and I've been having a lot of fun with my teammates."
Dodd will get a chance to go up against her former school, Iowa Falls-Alden, at 5:30 p.m. on Friday at home. Then, the Lions will host Garner-Hayfield-Ventura in the first round of the postseason at 6 p.m. on Wednesday in Clear Lake.
