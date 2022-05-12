No. 1 Humboldt rallies past Garner-Hayfield-Ventura

GARNER – Garner-Hayfield-Ventura struck first.

But sub-par play in the midfield over the final 40 minutes hurt the Cardinals as top-ranked Humboldt (2A) rallied with three second-half goals to beat 10th-ranked G-H-V (1A), 3-1, Thursday in boys’ soccer action.

After losing to the Wildcats (15-0) on April 18 in Humboldt, the Cardinals were looking forward to this rematch, and it showed early as Abraham Fuentes scored just 44 seconds into the contest to give G-H-V (9-3) an early 1-0 lead.

“Our guys go hard and give me everything they got,” Cardinal head coach Josh Banse said. “We’ve been coming out pretty fast the last few games and so that was our goal, come out fast and play possession.”

With a strong cross wind playing havoc for both teams, the remainder of the first was even with each team missing out on golden chances. A long kick from Cardinal goal keeper Nathan Roberts minutes after the opening goal bounced high, and Humboldt goalie Noah Skow misjudged.

Skow had to race back and make a save just before the ball crossed the goal line.

Then with five minutes left in the half, Humboldt nearly equalized the game. A long kick bounced over the head and through the fingertips of Roberts. The ball bounced off both Humboldt and G-H-V players before a Cardinal player cleared it off the goal line.

“A good first half,” Banse said. “We played the way we wanted.”

The second half saw the Wildcats begin to insert control in the midfield, and that lead to more chances for the visitors.

Humboldt finally found the back of the net as Isaiah Kahl got his foot on a Nolan Gustafson corner kick and put it past Roberts in the 51st minute. Then in the 66th minute another Gustafson corner ricochet off multiple players before it landed on Christian Ramirez’s foot, and he did not miss from close range.

Humboldt iced the game in the 74th minute when Will Orness scored on a through in.

“We needed to control more of the middle of the field,” Banse said. “The middle of our field … those guys give it their all, but at times a lack of getting a second touch hurt us the most.

“It is alright. I would rather play games like this than games we win by a lot. We learn more from these games.”

The Cardinals have no time to lick their wounds as they host a strong Hampton-Dumont-Cal squad Friday on Senior Night.

“We will see how they can bounce back,” Banse said. “We play Iowa Falls-Alden on Monday and those are both games that could go either way. If we come out and play we should be all right.

“I will be interested to see how they bounce back. Just need to settle in and keep doing what we are doing. A loss doesn’t mean you stray away from everything you’ve been doing all year. Hopefully we learn from it, keep working and try to make a deep run in the playoffs.”

