NCC to add soccer, tennis as conference sports; GHV to join for soccer

Garner-Hayfield-Ventura has been a member of the Top of Iowa Conference since its inception in 2015.

That will change for one sport starting in the spring of 2022.

The North Central Conference announced on Monday it is going to recognize soccer and tennis as conference sports and will bring in the Cardinals, as well as Belmond-Klemme, for soccer only that commences next spring.

Per a press release put out by NCC Commissioner Greg Stewart, "The Conference Athletic Board and Executive Board approved the additions earlier this year and initial schedules have been prepared and adopted."

GHV and Belmond-Klemme were the only two teams in the Top of Iowa that fielded soccer teams. The move increases the number of teams in the NCC to seven.

Clear Lake, Hampton-Dumont-CAL, Humboldt, Webster City and Iowa Falls-Alden along with GHV and Belmond-Klemme will play for the first ever conference championship next season.

St. Edmond will join Clear Lake, Hampton-Dumont-CAL, Webster City and Iowa Falls-Alden for the initial conference tennis season.

Zach Martin is a sports reporter for the Globe Gazette. Reach him via email at zachary.martin@globegazette.com and follow him on Twitter @zach_martin95.

