'Natural-born leaders': Veteran-led Mason City boys soccer team trains for season

The challenge every year for the Mohawks is how tough their competition is. The squad plays in the Central Iowa Metro League – Iowa division, which harbors some of the best soccer talent in the state.

“You know that every single time you step on the field, you’re going against a team that’s probably top 20 in the state,” DeGabriele said.

Despite the tough schedule, the Mohawks were still able to set a program record in goals scored in 2019. On top of that, the team’s six wins were the most wins recorded in a season during the past decade.

“I was part of that 6-9 team. Started most of the games,” senior midfielder Logan Young said. “I see the progression with coaching and just the attitude towards the program.”

The goal is to win more games this year. But more success isn’t going to happen overnight.

DeGabriele says he’d like to see his team be better on defense this season and hold teams to zero goals in multiple games. He’d also like to eclipse the school record for most goals in a season set in 2019. Finally, he hopes his guys earn a substate victory in the postseason.