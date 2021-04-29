Morales nets game-winner in final minute to lift Mason City past Humboldt

Jonathan Morales was left alone on the right side of the pitch. It was happening nearly all Thursday night long.
"It's almost like we kept going to the left," Mason City head coach Bryan DeGabriele said. "Maybe by doing that consistently, maybe it lulled them to sleep."
The Mohawks weren't asleep in finding their top goal scorer.
Morales rocketed a game-winning shot past Humboldt keeper Zach Frideres in the 79th minute to give Mason City a 4-3 triumph for its second victory of the season at Mohawk Field.
"If you had the experience, it'd be great for you too," Morales said. "I took out the wing and see what I could do."
It was the second goal of the night for the junior midfielder, who now leads the team with seven goals.
Even as the Wildcats (5-2) had a throw in with under a second left, it didn't go near the goal and it sent the Mohawks (2-6) into a frenzy.
It ends a six-game skid in which they scored six goals and no more than one in their last five contests.
"I think we've played a tough schedule and I think all those games helped us," DeGabriele said. "We're a pretty good team, despite our record. I thought we played hard, we played well. We got the breaks tonight."
Mason City had a 3-1 for the majority of the opening half. Morales scored in the 21st minute, then Jacob Carrera and Jacob Wolf found the back of the net in the 32nd and 33rd minute, respectively.
It was a change of style for the Mohawks, who were called for 10 fouls and were given four yellow cards, as the first 15 minutes were chippy.
"We were shaken at the beginning," Morales said. "We weren't very controlled, we were not playing our game."
Humboldt didn't go away quietly.
Christhan Ramirez got a shot past Mohawks netminder Carson Siemons in the 38th minute to head into the half down 3-2.
After a penalty kick taken by Max Mason, who was the first one to light up the scoreboard in the 14th minute, was shot high, the Wildcats were fouled again at the 18-yard box.
Ramirez lined up for the free kick, curved the ball to the top-left corner of the net over Siemons for the equalizer in the 59th minute.
"That ball was hit pretty well," DeGabriele said. "I don't know what we could've done differently except not foul."
Morales saved the day for Mason City. It turns around and faces Ames on the road tonight before facing Garner-Hayfield-Ventura to open the month of May.
It closes the regular season with Marshalltown, Fort Dodge, Urbandale and Ankeny Centennial in the CIML before the regular season finale against Clear Lake.
"We think we can play with them," DeGabriele said. "They'll be wars like tonight."
Zach Martin is a sports reporter for the Globe Gazette. Follow him on Twitter at @Zach_Martin95.