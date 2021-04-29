Morales nets game-winner in final minute to lift Mason City past Humboldt

Jonathan Morales was left alone on the right side of the pitch. It was happening nearly all Thursday night long.

"It's almost like we kept going to the left," Mason City head coach Bryan DeGabriele said. "Maybe by doing that consistently, maybe it lulled them to sleep."

The Mohawks weren't asleep in finding their top goal scorer.

Morales rocketed a game-winning shot past Humboldt keeper Zach Frideres in the 79th minute to give Mason City a 4-3 triumph for its second victory of the season at Mohawk Field.

"If you had the experience, it'd be great for you too," Morales said. "I took out the wing and see what I could do."

It was the second goal of the night for the junior midfielder, who now leads the team with seven goals.

Even as the Wildcats (5-2) had a throw in with under a second left, it didn't go near the goal and it sent the Mohawks (2-6) into a frenzy.

It ends a six-game skid in which they scored six goals and no more than one in their last five contests.