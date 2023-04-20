The Mason City girls’ soccer team’s firepower was on full display Thursday night. The Riverhawks downed the Webster City Lynx, 11-0, at Mason City High School Stadium.

Mason City didn’t need to play more than a half to beat Webster City either. The Riverhawks scored all of their goals in the first half and triggered the IGHSAU’s mercy rule, which mandates games automatically terminate if a team amasses a 10-score lead by — or anytime after — halftime.

“We’ve been fortunate,” Mason City head coach Shannon Dykstra said postgame. “We have goal-scorers out there. We have kids who are hungry. We’ve been able to get some extra bodies in the attack. We’re trying to keep the ball moving in the box and mix it up. I think we’ve given ourselves more opportunities in dangerous areas.

“I think we’ve left a lot of goals out there, honestly. Our finishing has left something to be desired, at times. That’s one thing we’ve worked to keep improving on, so we can be as good as we maybe want to be.”

Sophomore Karma McMorris led the way for Mason City Thursday, scoring six goals. The forward put the ball in the back of the net four times in a row during a 25-minute stretch. All of McMorris’ scores came in the last 34 minutes of the first half.

Junior Kenna Hemann also snuck the ball past Webster City’s keeper multiple times, finishing the contest with three goals. Juniors Reggi Spotts and Claudia Sewell did the rest of Mason City’s scoring, putting the ball in the back of the net once each.

McMorris said the key to the Riverhawks’ success is team chemistry. Mason City has no freshmen on its varsity roster. So, all of Dykstra’s players are familiar with each other.

“Just knowing each other a lot is a lot about it,” McMorris said. “I don’t know, we just know each other a lot, so that helps. Our speed, athleticism also (help).”

Mason City has scored 62 goals in its first eight games this season. The Riverhawks have put up nine goals or more in five contests. Mason City has won four of its games via mercy rule this season.

“We’re just trying to get better every day,” Dykstra said. “We play our schedule, play the people who are in front of us. We just hope to get one day better every day. We talk a lot about enjoying the process, enjoying the game. We also talk about how it’s a lot more fun when you’re playing well. As long as we’re improving every day and giving ourselves a chance to be the best that we can be in the middle of May, that’s really what we’re going for.”

Dykstra’s team wasn’t the only squad that picked up a blowout win at MCHS Thursday. The Riverhawk boys’ soccer team also dominated its opponent — New Hampton.

The Riverhawks breezed past the Chickasaws, 9-1. The win was Mason City’s first of the year.

“It always feels good to win,” Mason City boys’ coach Bryan DeGabriele said. “I think we won the right way. We played quality soccer. We’ve gotten better each game.”

Nine goals is the most Mason City has scored in a single game in the last three seasons. Before their game against the Chickasaws, the Riverhawks had scored four goals on the year.

Sophomore Jose Abregon led Mason City’s offensive attack Thursday, converting on all three of his shots on goal. Noah Ruiz also had a solid outing for the Riverhawks, scoring twice and racking up two assists.

“It’s just good to see the ball go in the net,” DeGarbriele said. “I think the kids were looking to score. But they were also looking to make the right play. In high school boys’ soccer, it’s hard to score goals because a lot of teams are good, defensively. A lot of teams scout you. Especially in our league, sometimes goals are tough to come by. I think this will help us going forward.”

Big picture

The Mason City boys’ and girls’ soccer teams are now 1-4 and 7-1, respectively, this season. Tuesday also marked the first time both of the Riverhawks’ varsity soccer teams played at MCHS Stadium on the same night.

Up next

The Mason City boys’ soccer squad will travel to Memorial Stadium for a matchup with Waterloo East Friday night. Action will begin at 6 p.m.

The Riverhawk girls’ team will not play again until Monday, when it heads to Black Hawk County for a matchup with Cedar Falls.