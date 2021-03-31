Mason City's Dykstra hopes to build strong Mason City girls soccer program

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Dykstra says his seniors – Garrett, Gwen Sewell, Claire McCardle, Jadyn Sheimo, Zoey Thompson and Valerie Nelson – have adjusted nicely and have been a driving force behind why the coaching transition has gone smoothly among the players.

All six of those seniors saw varsity action in 2019 and will be relied on when it comes time to play one of the toughest schedules in the state.

Mason City plays in the Central Iowa Metro League – Iowa division. On any given night, they’re likely to play one of the best teams in the state.

“We’ve talked a lot about having such a flexible enough system to handle such a wide range of competition,” Dykstra said. “We’re going to play some tough teams on a lot of nights, but the bottom line is we’re grateful for every day we’re on a soccer field.”

Depending on who the Mohawks are facing that night, Dykstra says the coaching staff has put in a system that should allow them to compete with anybody. When necessary, his girls can push up and go on the attack. They can also be more defensive if the game dictates it.

For Dykstra, it's less about the wins and losses and more about the vision of the program.