Mason City shut out in 3A regional semis by Little Cyclones

It wasn't just the rain that was dropping down the faces of Mason City's girls soccer team. Well over half of the players had tears streaming down when the final horn sounded.

The River Hawks felt like this was the group to get into a regional final.

"We absolutely were planning on winning tonight," their head coach Shannon Dykstra said. "We had not planned on being done tonight."

It wasn't meant to be.

Ames got a fortunate bounce within the first 10 minutes to open the scoring in the first half and then added two more goals later on as it went on the road and blanked Mason City 3-0 in a Class 3A regional semifinal at Mason City High School on Tuesday.

"This is one of the best teams I've ever played on," sophomore forward Reggi Spotts said. "There's just small mistakes we had. We kept with it; it is a lot closer than the (final) score."

The Little Cyclones (6-10) will head to face top-ranked West Des Moines Valley, a winner by a 7-1 verdict over Des Moines Lincoln, in the regional final on Thursday afternoon at 4:30 p.m.

It wasn't an exact carbon-copy of the regular season meeting in which Ames was the winner, 4-0. Conditions then were windy and cold; conditions on Tuesday was a consistent rain.

The end result was very similar.

Possession was fairly even for much of the first half, but Ames struck first and fended off a couple chances the River Hawks put on. Their best one came halfway through the first half and Little Cyclones keeper Preksha Sarda sent the shots away.

"We probably matched them in chances," Dykstra said. "They were able to convert one or two in times we needed to find one more better ball."

Mason City (10-7) were just as forward in the second half. It had several possessions move into the attacking third down two goals. It couldn't generate the one goal needed to get back into the match.

And the insurance goal Ames scored was a tad controversial.

The side referee raised his flag to signal offsides that would have wiped its goal away late in the final 40 minutes. Yet the head referee reversed the call and the goal stood.

"He decided it didn't matter, which is a little frustrating," Dykstra said. "At that point in the match, I'm not going to change his mind. The lesson their is, regardless of what is going on, just keep playing even if the offsides flag is up."

In the blink of an eye, a 10-win season by the River Hawks ended on their home pitch.

"We've shown our grit and what we're made of," Spotts said.

There is a lot of offensive prowess expected back, led by Spotts and freshman leading goal scorer Karma McMorris. Claudia Sewell and Kenna Hemann, who both scored double digit goals, will also be returning.

Mason City pieced together one of its best seasons in awhile this spring. The expectation for 2023 is to better it.

"Next year will be our best year," Spotts said. "We're going to be deep."

Zach Martin is a sports reporter for the Globe Gazette. Reach him via email at zachary.martin@globegazette.com and follow him on Twitter @zach_martin95.

