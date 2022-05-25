Mason City makes leap in 2022, aiming for bigger steps taken in 2023

When Mason City's girls soccer team had its awards banquet a couple weeks ago, it quickly realized the type of success it had this spring.

"This is by far the best team we've had yet," sophomore attacker Reggi Spotts said. "This is one of the best teams I've ever played on."

The 10 wins in the regular season equaled the total from the 2019 season. The River Hawks earned a home match in the semifinal round of the Class 3A regional tournament. They scored more goals this season in awhile.

They took the pain of seeing their season end more seriously.

Ames waltzed onto the pitch at Mason City High School and handed its CIML-Iowa rival a 3-0 defeat on Tuesday night. The Little Cyclones advanced to the regional final on Thursday night, where 3A top-ranked West Des Moines Valley awaits.

Mason City thought it would be the team that would tangle with the unbeaten Tigers.

"We absolutely were planning on winning tonight," head coach Shannon Dykstra said. "We had not planned on being done tonight."

It was a season in which the River Hawks took a step up in terms of overall wins and closer matches. They were shutout less times and played suburban programs like Ankeny and Urbandale closer.

Still, the ultimate goal of getting one match away from the Cownie Soccer Complex was just short.

"All games are connected in some way or fashion," Spotts said. 'We all play with the same mindset."

At times this year, Spotts believed some little mistakes were made over the course of a couple matches that had a domino effect. Marking attackers or letting the ball go through gaps were two she mentioned.

Yet she also believes they are more than fixable.

"Not completion of passes, all those small things," she said.

Dykstra wouldn't go as far as to say that small mistakes played a factor in losses. More so, he was of the mindset Mason City needed one ball to get through defenders and into the back of the net.

Matches against Cedar Falls and Urbandale were prime examples he used.

"It is soccer, we were missing the once chance that we needed to convert that would really turn a game," Dykstra said. "Having said that, that doesn't negate the hard work we did to be in some of those games."

There's a lot of reasons for the River Hawks to already peek forward at next spring.

Spotts, Claudia Sewell and Kenna Hemann will be entering their third year in the program. The emergence of freshman Karma McMorris, who led Mason City with 21 goals, created a fourth attacker.

That quartet combined for 67 of Mason City's 77 goals.

"Next year will be our best year, our offense will be amazing," Spotts said. 'We're going to be deep."

"I'd be disappointed if it wasn't," Dykstra said of his offense. "There's a spot for one more, that's just me being greedy. They scored a lot of chances, but those chances came because of 50 plays before it."

The departure of defender/midfielder Allison Eldridge is one that will be felt in the back four. Still, the River Hawks bring back a plethora of juniors and that can fill spots plus they'll have goalie Analeah Swegle returning.

Swegle finished her first year as their full-time goalkeeper with a save percentage of 75.5.

"Developing that chemistry will take some time," Dykstra said.

The 2023 season will be the first for Mason City in the Iowa Alliance Conference. It will face more of the Des Moines public schools plus renew rivalries with Fort Dodge, Marshalltown and Ames.

That won't hinder Dykstra's scheduling tactics to still play an opponent in the CIML and keep testing his group.

"I never really felt like we didn't put up a battle," he said. "We work hard to schedule 17 quality matches. I would love to play an Urbandale again, maybe sneak in a Southeast Polk. What it does is give us more options and I like that."

Zach Martin is a sports reporter for the Globe Gazette. Reach him via email at zachary.martin@globegazette.com and follow him on Twitter @zach_martin95.

