Mason City girls soccer seniors lay down foundation for years to come

When the seniors on the Mason City girls soccer team first heard that Shannon Dykstra would be taking over as head coach of the program this spring, the girls were initially apprehensive.

“I think we were all kind of nervous just because we didn’t know,” senior goalie Jadyn Sheimo said. “We know him as a teacher and not as a coach. We were kind of nervous about how that would play out."

In his first year as head coach, Dykstra’s top goal was to set a good foundation and start a culture that could be replicated for years to come. It was less about the win-loss record and more about the players on his team.

However, the Mohawks have managed to win eight games against some of the toughest competition in the state, including a 5-0 win over Des Moines East on Tuesday night.

Consider his goals met.

“I’m 100 percent thrilled with where we are right now in terms of culture,” Dykstra said. “I think that from the players to the coaching staff, we’re exactly where I’d want to be in terms of culture-wise after one year.”

Dykstra and his large group of assistant coaches have managed to effectively mold the program to where they wanted it to be in a matter of three months.