Mason City girls soccer seniors lay down foundation for years to come

When the seniors on the Mason City girls soccer team first heard that Shannon Dykstra would be taking over as head coach of the program this spring, the girls were initially apprehensive.
“I think we were all kind of nervous just because we didn’t know,” senior goalie Jadyn Sheimo said. “We know him as a teacher and not as a coach. We were kind of nervous about how that would play out."
In his first year as head coach, Dykstra’s top goal was to set a good foundation and start a culture that could be replicated for years to come. It was less about the win-loss record and more about the players on his team.
However, the Mohawks have managed to win eight games against some of the toughest competition in the state, including a 5-0 win over Des Moines East on Tuesday night.
Consider his goals met.
“I’m 100 percent thrilled with where we are right now in terms of culture,” Dykstra said. “I think that from the players to the coaching staff, we’re exactly where I’d want to be in terms of culture-wise after one year.”
Dykstra and his large group of assistant coaches have managed to effectively mold the program to where they wanted it to be in a matter of three months.
Much of that has to do with the senior class. According to Dykstra, the seven seniors on the squad have taken it upon themselves to be at the forefront of building the program.
Each of them has their own leadership style, but all of them mesh well together to guide the team.
“We definitely are upbeat and outgoing and I think that gets practices moving,” senior Raquel Reyes said. “It really shows that we’re good role models for the younger kids. I think they enjoy it a lot.”
The Mohawks finished their regular season with an 8-9 record. It’s only the fourth time in the past 10 years that the program has finished the season with eight or more wins.
To accomplish something that hasn’t happened often in the program’s history in just his first season as head coach is a good sign for future things to come.
“The challenge is going to be to keep that going moving forward,” Dykstra said. “Obviously you lose some leadership and some new people have to step up. But where we’re at right now, if you would’ve told me what our culture would be right now at the beginning of the season, I would’ve taken it 100 times out of 100.”
Although Dykstra and his girls can already look back on this spring retrospectively, there’s still at least one postseason match to be played.
And his team likes their chances.
The Mohawks play Waterloo East on Friday night in the first round of the Class 3A, Region 6 bracket. The 5-7 Trojans will be a tough test – but one that Dykstra thinks his girls can take advantage of.
“If we keep up the pace that we’ve been doing at practice and we put all our effort in, I feel like we have a really good chance of going farther than we’ve been able to go in the past,” senior Valerie Nelson said.
The Mohawks will play Waterloo East at 6 p.m. on Friday night at Memorial Stadium.
PHOTOS: Mason City girls soccer vs Des Moines East
