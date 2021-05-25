Mason City girls earn senior night win over Des Moines East

The Mason City girls soccer team faced Des Moines East and the weather on Tuesday night in Mason City.

After lightning caused a 30-minute delay just over 10 minutes into the match, the Mohawks scored three goals in the first period and two more in the second.

Then, lightning struck again.

And after a period of uncertainty, the contest was called off with just over 17 minutes left to play. The Mohawks earned a 5-0 win over the visitors to improve to 8-9 on the season.

"Kind of a start and stop game there. It was tough to get a rhythm," Mason City head coach Shannon Dykstra said. "But we came out of the first lightning delay and really started getting downhill. We got some balls through. You give our attackers some space and that's good news for us."

The Mohawks struck right away after the initial lightning delay when senior Raquel Reyes broke away and scored. Freshman Reggi Spotts snuck one past the goalie with just over 10 minutes remaining in the first period.

Then Reyes scored her second goal of the game with just over five minutes remaining to put the Mohawks up, 3-0, at the break.