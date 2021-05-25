 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Mason City girls earn senior night win over Des Moines East
0 comments
Mason City girls earn senior night win over Des Moines East
alert

Mason City girls earn senior night win over Des Moines East

{{featured_button_text}}

The Mason City girls soccer team faced Des Moines East and the weather on Tuesday night in Mason City.

After lightning caused a 30-minute delay just over 10 minutes into the match, the Mohawks scored three goals in the first period and two more in the second.

Then, lightning struck again.

And after a period of uncertainty, the contest was called off with just over 17 minutes left to play. The Mohawks earned a 5-0 win over the visitors to improve to 8-9 on the season.

Mason City girls soccer - Raquel Reyes

Mason City's Raquel Reyes moves the ball down the pitch at a game against Des Moines East at Mohawk Field on Tuesday.

"Kind of a start and stop game there. It was tough to get a rhythm," Mason City head coach Shannon Dykstra said. "But we came out of the first lightning delay and really started getting downhill. We got some balls through. You give our attackers some space and that's good news for us."

The Mohawks struck right away after the initial lightning delay when senior Raquel Reyes broke away and scored. Freshman Reggi Spotts snuck one past the goalie with just over 10 minutes remaining in the first period.

Then Reyes scored her second goal of the game with just over five minutes remaining to put the Mohawks up, 3-0, at the break.

"It definitely was the passes. They were just perfect," Reyes said. "Easy to run on to and they were controllable as well to get in the back of the net."

Mason City girls soccer - Spotts

Reggi Spotts (10) scores against Des Moines East at a game in Mason City on Tuesday.

Senior Gwen Sewell was able to score two goals in the second period before the next lightning strike, which forced the end of the match.

For the Mohawks, the win was a perfect send off to a solid senior class. It was also a good confidence builder ahead of the first round postseason matchup against Waterloo East on Friday.

"If we keep up the pace that we've been doing at practice and we put all our effort in, I feel like we have a really good chance of going farther than we've been able to go in the past," senior Valerie Nelson said.

Mason City girls soccer -Sheimo

Mason City goalie Jadyn Sheimo returns the ball during a game against Des Moines East at Mohawk Field on Tuesday.

The Mohawks play in the first round of Class 3A, Region 6 action at 6 p.m. on Friday at Memorial Stadium. 

$5 for 5 months to support local journalism

Gunnar Davis covers sports. Reach him via email at Gunnar.Davis@GlobeGazette.com or by phone 641-421-0598.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Are Aaron Rodgers' issues with the Packers personal?

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News