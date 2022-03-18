Mason City fueled by underclassmen in final season in CIML

Gretchen Garrett remembers walking into open gyms as a freshman and not seeing a ton of soccer players.

What are those open gyms like now?

"They have been really full, which has been such a blessing and awesome to see," Garrett stated.

There's palpable buzz surrounding Mason City girls soccer this season. It enters its final year in the Central Iowa Metropolitan League brimming with confidence mixed with some energized athletes.

Head coach Shannon Dykstra has got around 40 girls out for the sport this season, a small increase from last spring. Fifteen of them are freshmen and there's a bounty of sophomores that return.

Only a handful of returners are seniors.

"We've all been working hard and it has been really easy to work as a team," seniors Ava Seaton said. "We're trying to get all the freshmen to be comfortable with us and have everybody step up and be a leader at some point."

Mason City might be majority underclassmen, but Dykstra is quite fond of the group he'll have at his disposal come the season opener in the first week of April.

"There's kids who like the game; if you like the game and you put work in, there's probably a spot for you," Dykstra said. "They'll have a chance to compete."

Still, asking all that youth to replace eight seniors will be a tall order. That's why Seaton and Garrett aren't worried about wins and losses yet, focusing more on team chemistry.

With Mason City being on Spring Break this week, it held optional workouts for the athletes that stayed in town. Between seven-to-ten players were working out on the practice field late Thursday afternoon.

"We've been playing on the weekends in Waterloo and we've all been helping each other score," Seaton said.

Reggi Spotts and Claudia Jewell will be the two-pronged attack for Mason City yet again. They combined for 27 goals last year while Spotts dished out 12 assists, best on the team.

They were given plenty of chances as freshmen to excel. No one anticipates that changing anytime soon.

"They play with joy, they play hard, they play a lot," Dykstra said. "It is my job to put them in positions to be successful and I would hope they have big years."

Half of the back four returns to the lineup. Centerback is a position where Mason City will have to shore up as well as one of its outside backs. It will also have a new goalkeeper.

Analeah Swegle is expected to be the starting netminder for Mason City. The junior allowed four goals and finished with 18 saves when she took over for a stretch when Jadyn Sheimo was injured last season.

Swegle recorded a save percentage near 82.

"We loved the work she did last year," Dykstra said. "We need her to take more steps forward. I think she's ready to lead that back line."

Mason City finished the 2021 season with a record of 9-10. It triumphed over Waterloo East 2-1 in a Class 3A regional first round victory. It then stumbled against Cedar Falls 3-0 in the semis.

Yet it was the win over the Trojans that signaled a potential changing of the guard.

"It hyped all of us up, it was the best feeling ever," Seaton added. "We want to feel that feeling again."

Dykstra won't get caught up in the expectations. He knows he's got a group that can win and win often. He's not looking ahead either.

Soccer is an unpredictable sport. All it takes is one goal and some lockdown defense from the back and midfielders to stymie an opponent.

"We've got some kids who are true footballers," Dykstra said. "They expect to win when they play. Until you get out there, I would love to worry about May, but we'll worry about March first."

Still, is a trip to the Cownie Soccer Complex in Des Moines on the back of Mason City's minds?

"Always," Garrett said.

Zach Martin is a sports reporter for the Globe Gazette. Reach him via email at zachary.martin@globegazette.com and follow him on Twitter @zach_martin95.

