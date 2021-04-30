Mason City freshmen showing promise in first varsity soccer season

She was the No. 3 runner on the cross country team in the fall, while also being a key contributor on the basketball squad during the winter. As an eighth grader last summer, she started 22 games on the softball team.

Those early experiences have paid dividends for her play on the pitch.

"I've learned to be a leader, I've learned to talk more and speak up when I think something needs to be changed," Spotts said.

Of the multiple sports the three play, Sewell believes soccer is the one that takes the top priority.

Not just for her, but for all three of them.

"We love the sport so no matter who we're going up against, we'll put in our best effort, no matter what the outcome is," Sewell said.

Which begs the question: How good can they be in the next two years?

"We obviously trust them playing heavy minutes, not only in the future but now," Dykstra said. "When they're hot, they're hot. They looked really good tonight, it's a product of their work."

Even during the six-game skid, in which Mason City was drubbed by four different CIML teams plus 3-0 losses to Cedar Falls and Clear Lake, Dykstra still felt good about them.