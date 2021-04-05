Mason City boys soccer scores four goals in second period to win season opener

The Mason City boys soccer team spent 40 minutes of its season opening contest against Iowa Falls-Alden on Monday night shaking off the inevitable rust that comes with not playing for two seasons.

But once the Mohawks found their rhythm in the second period, they never looked back.

After the two teams were tied, 1-1, at the break, the Mohawks came out and scored four goals in the second period to earn a 5-2 non-conference win in Mason City.

"It was awesome to defend the fortress and to play with the team," senior Eric Lensing said. "We've been waiting two years to play and it's been very exciting. We were all just anticipating it. We played super hard and super well as a team and came out with a win."

To start things out, the Mohawks weren't as dominant as they were in the second period.

Cadet freshman Colton England got behind the Mohawk defense and scored in the eighth minute to initially put Iowa Falls-Alden up, 1-0.

"I think actually the best thing that happened to us was they scored first," Mason City head coach Bryan DeGabriele said. "Then we could just go out and play and the pressure was on them to keep going. We stayed composed."