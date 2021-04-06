Mason City boys soccer out to hot start; Hopes to set season record for goals scored

“Hopefully, every night it’s going to be a different guy that steps up,” Mason City head coach Bryan DeGabriele said. “That’s what it is when you have a good team. We’re just not going to rely upon one.”

DeGabriele says the strength of his team is the depth. The Mohawks have a deep roster of talented upperclassmen that can play as starters or off the bench.

“Hopefully we’re going to have kids come off the bench and have there not be a drop-off,” DeGabriele said. “I would’ve liked to have played more kids tonight, but it was the first game out. You always want to get that first one in the win column and then you can kind of relax.”

Lensing was one of the four players that scored on Monday night. Outside of him and Benitez, junior Jonathan Morales and senior Jacob Wolf were the other two that scored.

Although Benitez was the one that scored two goals, individual success is the furthest thing on the Mohawks’ minds. If the squad is to reach its goal of breaking the season record, the players need to stick together and play as a team.

“We’re a family, so we just really enjoy playing with each other,” Lensing said. “We play with each other well and we just love this game with all of our hearts.”