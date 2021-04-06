Mason City boys soccer out to hot start; Hopes to set season record for goals scored

Before the season started, Mason City boys soccer head coach Bryan DeGabriele said he would love to see his team set a record for the most goals scored in a season.
Monday night, the Mohawks got a good jump-start on the record.
Mason City scored four goals in the second period and beat Iowa Falls-Alden, 5-2, to win the season opener at John Adams Middle School field.
“It was awesome to defend the fortress and to play with the team,” senior Eric Lensing said. “We’ve been waiting two years to play and it’s been very exciting. We were all just anticipating it. We played super hard and super well as a team and came out with a win.”
The Mohawks set the record of most goals scored in a season with 32 goals in 2019. With many of the same players on the team now, the goal should be attainable if they play up to their capability.
In Monday night’s victory, the Mohawks had four different players score goals. Senior Lucas Benitez was the lone player who scored two goals – but his pair of points came as a bit unexpected from the defensive midfielder position.
But that’s the beauty of this team. The balanced attack, and the fact that many can players can score from different positions on the field, is what makes the Mohawks tough to defend.
“Hopefully, every night it’s going to be a different guy that steps up,” Mason City head coach Bryan DeGabriele said. “That’s what it is when you have a good team. We’re just not going to rely upon one.”
DeGabriele says the strength of his team is the depth. The Mohawks have a deep roster of talented upperclassmen that can play as starters or off the bench.
“Hopefully we’re going to have kids come off the bench and have there not be a drop-off,” DeGabriele said. “I would’ve liked to have played more kids tonight, but it was the first game out. You always want to get that first one in the win column and then you can kind of relax.”
Lensing was one of the four players that scored on Monday night. Outside of him and Benitez, junior Jonathan Morales and senior Jacob Wolf were the other two that scored.
Although Benitez was the one that scored two goals, individual success is the furthest thing on the Mohawks’ minds. If the squad is to reach its goal of breaking the season record, the players need to stick together and play as a team.
“We’re a family, so we just really enjoy playing with each other,” Lensing said. “We play with each other well and we just love this game with all of our hearts.”
Although the season opening victory was sweet, Mason City’s celebration will be short-lived.
The Mohawks will get back to work right away, as they play top 20 teams on almost every night in the talented Class 3A Central Iowa Metro League – Iowa Division.
Luckily for DeGabriele, the players are locked in this season.
“I think the kids have bought into it,” DeGabriele said. “The kids have really stayed the same – mentally tough.”
Mason City plays next at 4:45 p.m. on Tuesday at James Cownie Soccer Park in Des Moines.
Gunnar Davis covers education and sports. Reach him via email at Gunnar.Davis@GlobeGazette.com or by phone 641-421-0598.