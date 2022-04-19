Mason City boys fall to Ames

The Mason City boy's soccer team deserves credit for the fight they put up against Ames on Tuesday night.

Unfortunately, strong determination and resiliency didn't result in a win.

Ames scored twice in the first seven minutes and never looked back on the way to a 10-0 victory.

The River Hawks spent most of the game on their own side of the field trying to stop the vaunted Ames offense. While they managed to slow them some after the first seven minutes, they still found themselves down 4-0 at the midway point before falling by the mercy rule with just under four minutes to go.

Ames got on the board in the 4th minute on a goal from Jacob Stevens before Zachary Cuva added another goal in the 7th. Mason City held Ames off the board for the next 16 minutes before Cuva scored another goal to put his team up 3-0. With just four minutes to go before halftime, Ian Jurgensen put the ball in the back of the net to make it 4-0 Ames heading into the locker room.

Four minutes into the second half, Jurgensen put up his second goal of the night to make it 5-0 Ames. Less than two minutes later, Jurgensen picked up the hat trick with his third goal of the evening and he scored his fourth of the night after that just 50 seconds later to make it 7-0. Ethan Sigurdsson gave Ames their eighth goal less than 10 minutes after that. Ryan Harrata made it 9-0 with 10 minutes left in the game and Omar Amer ended the game 3:52 early with goal number 10.

