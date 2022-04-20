Mason City adjusts in 2nd half to beat exhausted Denver

The Denver Cyclones girls’ soccer team lost their match against Mason City Tuesday night through a combination of exhaustion and mid-game adjustments by the River Hawks.

On Monday, the Cyclones secured a 3-0 win at home against the Columbus Catholic Sailors, but had to return to their field again the next day to play Mason City and lost that match 1-0.

The game was scoreless in the first half with Denver displaying their trademark aggression with a strong offensive showing. However, they failed to connect and score in the final third. Their energy also started to run low as the game dragged on.

“We looked pretty tired from our game yesterday against Columbus Catholic to be honest,” Denver head coach Derek Krebsbach said. “That shouldn’t be an excuse, though. We have plenty of girls who can play. So they definitely got the better of us.”

Meanwhile, Mason City was making adjustments.

"We changed our shape a little in the last ten minutes of the first half, and I really felt like we were starting to connect passes a little bit better there," said Mason City head coach Shannon Dykstra. "We stuck with that in the second half and it definitely got us where I feel like we had the run of play there in the second half."

“We were playing kind of slower than we usually do and weren’t connecting,” said Mason City sophomore Kenna Hemann. “We knew we could do better and we knew we could start that momentum change at the half.”

These changes paid off in the 60th minute when Hemann scored the only goal of the night after drawing a penalty kick.

“You just don’t know how many chances you’re going to get, but on that ball, Kenna was good and patient, and found and drew the PK,” Dykstra said. “And I was thrilled that she was able to stick it.”

The Cyclones spent the rest of the game trying to erase the River Hawks’ lead, but failed to score, resulting in Mason City getting the win. Moving forward, Krebsbach said that possession will be one of the elements he wants to improve upon with his players.

“We didn’t keep the ball very well tonight compared to our Columbus game and our [Aplington-Parkersburg] game," he said. "It seemed like we won a lot of 50-50 balls, but then gave it right back after we won the first ball.”

