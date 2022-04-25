Lions stymied by Cadets, sees four-match winning streak snapped

Some through balls didn't connect. Touches in the attacking third were too strong. One penalty kick sailed too high.

Some offensive bad breaks, coupled with battling a headwind, put Clear Lake's girls soccer team behind the 8-ball as it dropped a 4-0 North Central Conference match to Iowa Falls-Alden on Monday night at Lions Field.

"We got outplayed tonight, there's no doubt about that," Lions head coach Greg Jennings said. "You always have that one game in the season where you just didn't have what it took and I feel like this was that game."

It marked the first time this season Clear Lake (5-2, 4-2 NCC) went 80 minutes and put up a goose egg on the scoreboard. Its four-match winning streak, which it outscored its opponents 18-1, is over.

There was some frustrations in the locker room afterwards.

"We're definitely disappointed," junior forward Brooklynn Eden said. "They had really good defense. The through balls were getting stuck in their defensive line."

It was billed as contest that had conference title implications. The 2022 season is the first one ever in the NCC. Before the first half was over, it was one-sided.

Cadets senior Magdalena Aamelfot got the ball to her feet just outside the 18-yard box and rifled a shot to the top left corner past Lions keeper Rowan O'Keefe to start the scoring.

Emma Olberding scored the next two goals to give IF-A a 3-0 halftime cushion. Aamelfot capped her two-goal night with one in the 64th minute for the finishing touches.

"When we play together really well, we're a good team," Eden said. "I just think we had an off night."

Clear Lake had its chances in the first half.

Eden got past the Cadet defenders late and tried to nudge a shot behind keeper Kate Hutchinson, but to no avail. A minute, the Lions had another chance turned away.

With under 10 minutes to go, Iowa Falls-Alden was called for a handball in the box. Kristina Miller, who connected for both goals in the win last week against Decorah, stepped up.

Her shot went through the field goal posts.

"The stat sheet is pretty blank," Jennings said. "I trust my team and I trust them, when the ball is at their feet, to do the right thing. Just didn't go our way tonight."

Even some opportunities in the second half went for naught. Clear Lake struggled to get anything moving offensively, whether it was passing or finishing.

These two will rematch on Friday in Iowa Falls, a chance for the Lions at redemption. They can't afford anymore losses if they aim to get a conference championship.

"We'll make some adjustments and we'll be more prepared," Jennings said.

Zach Martin is a sports reporter for the Globe Gazette. Reach him via email at zachary.martin@globegazette.com and follow him on Twitter @zach_martin95.

